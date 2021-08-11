Sylvester Stallone Superhero Flick Samaritan Sets 2022 Release Date
Sadly, audiences will have to wait a little longer before seeing action icon Sylvester Stallone suit up as the superhero Samaritan, with the movie having now set a release date of August 26, 2022. The movie, which finds Stallone as an aged superhero who has mysteriously gone missing, was initially due to open this summer, but due to current circumstances having taken a wrecking ball to theatrical releases, this had to be postponed.movieweb.com
