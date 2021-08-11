Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sylvester Stallone Superhero Flick Samaritan Sets 2022 Release Date

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSadly, audiences will have to wait a little longer before seeing action icon Sylvester Stallone suit up as the superhero Samaritan, with the movie having now set a release date of August 26, 2022. The movie, which finds Stallone as an aged superhero who has mysteriously gone missing, was initially due to open this summer, but due to current circumstances having taken a wrecking ball to theatrical releases, this had to be postponed.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
James Gunn
Person
Moises Arias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Superheroes#Overlord#Hbo#Ender S Game And The#Balboa Productions#Mgm#The Suicide Squad#Box Office Mojo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
CelebritiesPage Six

Sylvester Stallone’s stunning daughters hit the red carpet together

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine brought two gorgeous dates to the premiere of her new movie, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” — her sisters. The “Rocky” star’s three daughters, Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19, walked the red carpet and posed for photos Monday in support of Sistine’s role in the film, which also stars Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.
Newsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
CelebritiesCollider

What Happened to Bruce Willis?

Nine years ago, Bruce Willis seemed to be primed for a career renaissance. The longtime action star had taken on some unorthodox roles in a pair of offbeat projects that were paying off nicely. Thanks to his turns in acclaimed dramas like Moonrise Kingdom and Looper, it suddenly looked like Willis was entering a new chapter of his career. Perhaps this performer would be transitioning from solely starring in action films and comedies to tackling riskier fare from beloved auteurs as he had occasionally done with supporting turns in films like Pulp Fiction and Nobody’s Fool. Considering how well Willis had done in his 2012 forays in this vein, the future looked bright for the actor.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dismal Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Audiences and critics are never going to be in unanimous agreement when it comes to the majority of movies, and that’s definitely something that applies most of Dwayne Johnson‘s career. The actor didn’t become the biggest name in the business by stretching himself in prestige dramas or tackling challenging roles, but headlining the sort of effects-driven blockbusters he knew his fans wanted to see him make.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Teases The Expendables 4 With New Photo

It’s been seven years since the Expendables were last seen on the big screen, and given that the entire concept of the franchise largely revolves around recruiting aging action heroes, the chances of a fourth installment appeared to be getting slimmer and slimmer, with Randy Couture the only member of the core ensemble who regularly talked it up as a genuine possibility.
CelebritiesFox News

Sylvester Stallone shares heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone: ‘We love you’

Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his wife’s big 5-3. On Saturday, the "Rocky" star took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone. The actor and model have been married since 1997 and share three daughters: Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19. Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh Stallone, 42, from his previous marriage to photographer Sasha Czack. Their son Sage passed away in 2012 at age 36 from heart disease.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Had A Savage Response To Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Wrestler-turned-actor-turned-all-around-superstar Dave Bautista isn’t afraid to make some noise. Whether it’s hitting back or cracking jokes, the Guardians of the Galaxy star knows how to make an impact and tweets with savage lethality. Which makes his response to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit all the more hilarious, as he suggests that if Disney had given Drax a little more love instead, none of this would have happened.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Expendables 4 Begins Filming in October According to Sylvester Stallone

Apparently it's true. The Expendables 4 starts shooting in October according to franchise star Sylvester Stallone. Previously, there had been rumors of the sequel shooting this fall based on comments made by Randy Couture in an interview earlier this year. More recently, Stallone teased the production by posting a ring made for his character to be seen in the movie. In a new Instagram post, Stallone comments on a fan's Expendables tattoo while revealing when shooting on part four will begin.
Movieswfav951.com

Industry News: Sylvester Stallone, Theresa Caputo, Gina Carano + More!

SYLVESTER STALLONE NABS SIX NO. 1 FILMS IN SIX DECADES: Deadline reports that Sylvester Stallone has managed to name six No. 1 films in six straight decades. The most recent is The Suicide Squad preceded by The Expendables, Driven, Cliffhanger, Rambo First Blood, and Rocky. THERESA CAPUTO CRITICIZED FOR 9/11...
Movies/Film

‘Expendables’ Spin-Off About Jason Statham’s Character Teased by Sylvester Stallone

Is anyone out there clamoring for more Expendables? At least one person – Sylvester Stallone. When he’s not busy teasing potential Rocky and Rambo sequels, Stallone is keeping the Expendables dream alive, and in several different social media posts, the actor and filmmaker has teased a fourth Expendables movie, and potentially given away that it’s going to be a spin-off devoted to Jason Statham‘s character Lee Christmas.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Ghostland,” “Bruised” Set Release Dates

We’ve already seen Nicolas Cage vs. killer animatronics and pig kidnappers this year, now get ready for him to take on ninjas, ghosts and samurais – all in one movie. RLJE Films has set a September 17th cinema and digital release date for the bonkers looking post-Apocalyptic western action horror feature “Prisoners of the Ghostland” which hails from Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono (“The Forest of Love,” “Love Exposure”).

Comments / 0

Community Policy