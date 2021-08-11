Cancel
Laporte County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for La Porte, Marshall, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: La Porte; Marshall; St. Joseph; Starke Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern St. Joseph, northeastern Starke, northwestern Marshall and central La Porte Counties through 630 AM EDT/530 AM CDT/ At 551 AM EDT/451 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westville to near Knox. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Knox around 600 AM EDT. La Porte and Hamlet around 605 AM EDT. Kingsford Heights around 610 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Koontz Lake, Walkerton and North Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

