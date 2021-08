Sometimes experimenting with consoles in a non-warranty-friendly manner can go horribly wrong, so consider this piece as a kind of final farewell to my now-deceased Xbox Series S. To be clear, its demise is entirely down to my own ill-advised tinkering and the machine performed well from the day I got it, but at least possessing a dead console opens up the opportunity to examine the internals of Microsoft's junior Xbox in a way we've not been able to before. Pre-launch, I loved the console's form-factor and having now stripped it down to its barebones, I'm even more impressed with the quality of the design. It's a genuine engineering marvel.