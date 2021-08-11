Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

FEMA to test emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvINb_0bODwIYP00

WASHINGTON — If you get an odd notification on your phone, TV, or radio this afternoon, don’t fret. It’s just a test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission are conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts today.

The test will be split into two portions and is scheduled to begin today, August 11, at 2:20 p.m.

The EAS national test is very similar to regular monthly tests typically originated by state authorities, FEMA officials said in a press release. During the test, radios and televisions across the country may interrupt normal programming to play the EAS test message.

The WEA test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages, which will be in either English or Spanish, depending on the device’s language settings. Most mobile phones will not display the test message. Instructions for how to opt-in to receive the test message on mobile devices can be found here.

Those who don’t opt in to receive the test message will still get real emergency alerts on compatible phones, FEMA said.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Alert System#Emergency Management#Mobile Devices#Wea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Atmore, ALatmorenews.com

FEMA still offering funeral benefits for COVID victims

As part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Different eligibility rules apply for deaths that occurred from...
Environmentspectrumnews1.com

FEMA administrator: Agency 'ready' to face hurricane season, COVID-19 challenges

In the roughly four months since Deanne Criswell was confirmed as administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the agency has confronted a number of challenges – extreme weather events, deadly heat waves, catastrophic wildfires, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to tear through the United States. What You...
Economywashingtonwaterfronts.com

FEMA Flood Insurance Changes 2021

Starting October 1, 2021, FEMA, The Federal Emergency Management Agency of the US Department of Homeland Security, is making its first substantial change to flood insurance policies since its inception in 1978. Right now, homeowners are required to purchase flood insurance in FEMA-designated flood zones; the only considerations include the...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Alabama requests FEMA staff, resource aid amid 'devastating' COVID-19 wave

Alabama has requested staff and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as an ongoing COVID-19 wave threatens to overwhelm the state's health care capacity. Critically ill patients in the state this week outnumbered the total number of staffed ICU beds available, with a major surge in south Alabama pushing hospitals to their limits. The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed this week it requested federal aid, with at least one rural Alabama hospital requesting FEMA staff to help run patient units.
EconomyGreen Valley News and Sun

Rosie on the House: Flood insurance not the same as property insurance

You’ve likely heard of a story or two in which someone lost valuable property due to flood damage. Maybe one of the stories was yours ... this past July when Arizona broke rainfall records. If you did experience flood damage, did you have a flood insurance policy in place?. Reuters...
Oregon Statestateofreform.com

Oregon lawmakers sent letter to FEMA requesting “additional personnel” to help staff hospitals

Members of the Oregon congressional delegation implored the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide additional personnel to assist the state’s hospitals as COVID cases and hospitalizations increase. The letter addressed the “acute staffing need” of Oregon hospitals as hospital capacity and staffing are stretched thin. Get the latest state-specific...
Jamestown, RIJamestown Press

Council talks tech upgrades

Preliminary proposals to improve cybersecurity and establish a broadband utility in Jamestown were presented to the town councilors at their meeting Monday night. Councilman Erik Brine, whose election campaign in 2020 heavily emphasized the need for technology upgrades, introduced both topics. He has been working closely with the director of information technology, Michael Glier, on the proposals.
Public SafetyBank Info Security

US Census Bureau Criticized for Handling of Breach

Following a breach of some of its servers in January 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau failed to follow standard cybersecurity practices, including properly maintaining logs of the incident to assist in an investigation, according to an inspector general's report made public this week. The Census Bureau also did not conduct...
Technologynewscentermaine.com

Why you didn't get a text from FEMA Wednesday during its Emergency Alert test

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conducted its regular tests of its emergency alert systems Wednesday, including a test of Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), for just the second time ever. As part of the test, many were expecting emergency alert texts Wednesday, but most people didn't get anything. The test...
Politicsegreenvilleextra.com

FEMA to test National Emergency Alerts System Wednesday

The testing will start at 2:30 p.m. and will include wireless emergency alerts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will test the National Emergency Alerts System on Wednesday, August 11. The testing will start at 2:30 p.m. and will include wireless emergency alerts. No action is needed during this time.
PoliticsNews-Herald

FEMA to conduct test Wednesday afternoon of national alert system

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a test Wednesday afternoon of its national alert system. The test will occur at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday and will involve an interruption of TV and radio broadcasts for the test. The radio and TV alert will be about one minute long and will indicate that the message is a test of the nation's emergency broadcast system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy