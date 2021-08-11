Tropical Storm Fred may impact SWFL this weekend

Tropical Storm Fred hasn’t changed much in terms of strength this morning, and the storm will have a rough road ahead with the mountainous island of Hispaniola in its path.

As of this latest advisory, winds are sustained at 40 mph as it quickly moves to the west at 17 mph.

All of Southwest Florida remains inside the cone of concern for this system. Forecast cones depict the location of the center of the storm at the given forecast time.

It’s important to highlight the size of the cone late in the forecast period when the system is over Florida.

The wider the cone, the greater the amount of uncertainty. This is why we in South Florida must watch the evolution of this storm in the days to come and be prepared for tropical-storm-force weather conditions by the weekend based on the latest information.

Forecast model guidance is in good agreement regarding the track of the storm over the next few days. However, significant uncertainty remains regarding the intensity that this system could reach by the time it gets close to Southwest Florida sometime after Friday evening based on the latest guidance. The biggest question is potential land interaction with the Greater Antilles over the next few days.

Regardless of how strong the system develops, it should at the least boost rain opportunities in Florida starting by late Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Furthermore, there is another area of interest to the east in the Atlantic Basin. This area has a chance to become a tropical system in the coming days and is worth watching as well.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? The best time to get ready is now when things are quiet! If you’re not sure where to get started check out the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Guide online here.