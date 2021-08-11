IRS warns of child tax credit scams

Another round of the child tax credit stimulus checks is to be given out from coming Friday. The first batch of the money was generated in the month of July. Following that, another round is to be given out from the 13th of this month. As per the eligibility, the administration of Joe Biden, the President of the United States of America, has claimed that almost every family having children will be receiving financial aid payments. And the money will continue on a monthly basis until the end of this year.