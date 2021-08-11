Cancel
Public Safety

IRS warns of child tax credit scams

By LUKE BARR
ABC7 Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers of ongoing scams child tax credit -- with some landing directly in Americans' email or smartphone. "Right now we're seeing scammers trying to take advantage of the American public by attempting to gain information -- using phone calls, emails, text messages, through social media -- all attempting to target families eligible for this credit," Jim Lee, chief of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division told ABC News.

Joe Biden
Jim Lee
Americas
Public Safety
Politics
Investigation
IRS
Income TaxCNET

Missing your IRS tax refund money? Here's why it's delayed and what to do now

Tax refunds are taking longer than usual this year. If you're still waiting, you're not alone. Millions have been waiting for months, and some are still waiting for a sign that the money is on the way. The pandemic has led to a backlog of nearly 35 million unprocessed returns, as reported in June by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, including those that must still be reviewed.
Income Taxweareiowa.com

The IRS may be about to give you another $250 - $300 this week

The second installment of the advance child tax credit payment is set to hit bank accounts via direct deposit, and through the mail, in a few days. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
Income TaxCNET

Are you still waiting for your IRS tax refund? Here's how to track your money now

Across the US, many families are still waiting to get their federal income tax refunds. The deposits are taking longer than usual this year. There are a few reasons for this: Stimulus checks, child tax credit payments and the pandemic. If you still haven't received your money, you're not alone. As of June, there were nearly 35 million unprocessed returns reported by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, including those returns that are still being reviewed.
Income TaxCNBC

Click to check if you are eligible for another 1.5 million insurance refunds from IRS

The IRS is sending an additional 1.5 million taxpayers refunds averaging $1,686 on 2020 unemployment insurance (UI) taxes, the agency said Wednesday. Unemployment insurance benefits typically count as taxable income. However, the American Rescue Plan (ARP), signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, excluded UI benefits of up to $10,200 from taxable income for 2020.
Income TaxABC7 Los Angeles

Where's my tax refund? Why IRS checks are still delayed

CHICAGO -- Waiting on your IRS refund? You aren't alone. Nearly 15 million people are waiting too. The only two certainties in life are said to be death and taxes, but not a timely tax refund. Frustrated taxpayers want to know the status of their federal refund. "There's no way...
Public SafetyWTOV 9

West Virginia treasurer warns of property tax scams

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore is warning residents about a scam with the state's unclaimed property division. Moore's office has received complaints that people were receiving calls that required personal information and debit card information. Moore says calls and texts that request personal information are scams. “Unclaimed property is...
Public Safetyaccountingtoday.com

IRS urges tax pros to combat unemployment identity theft fraud

The Internal Revenue Service is asking tax professionals to help clients who fell prey to identity thieves who have been filing unemployment claims in their names during the pandemic. The IRS has been working with state tax agencies and the tax prep industry as part of an effort known as...
Income TaxCNET

New round of 1.5 million unemployment refunds: IRS schedule, tax transcripts and more

Are you still waiting on that refund from the IRS for taxes you overpaid on unemployment benefits collected in 2020? If so, you're not alone. The tax agency announced it is disbursing an additional 1.5 million refunds this week -- as direct deposit starting July 28 and in the mail as a paper check starting July 30. Some are reporting on social media that they've received IRS updates on their tax transcripts with pending refund dates. But many other taxpayers say they're in the dark and haven't received a penny.
Income TaxCNET

Why your IRS tax refund hasn't come and how to track it

Tax refunds are weeks, more like months, behind schedule this year for many. A massive IRS backlog of about 35 million unprocessed returns, as reported last month by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, is due to multiple challenges caused by the pandemic. On top of that, the IRS has been buried with stimulus payments, adjustments for returns and the calculation of other credits and tax breaks. We'll tell you how to check the status of your refund without waiting on hold with the IRS.
POTUSCBS News

IRS says it's sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS on Wednesday said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.2 million payments issued as recently as July 21. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Child Tax Credit To Be Generated On The 13th

Another round of the child tax credit stimulus checks is to be given out from coming Friday. The first batch of the money was generated in the month of July. Following that, another round is to be given out from the 13th of this month. As per the eligibility, the administration of Joe Biden, the President of the United States of America, has claimed that almost every family having children will be receiving financial aid payments. And the money will continue on a monthly basis until the end of this year.
Income TaxCNET

Millions are still waiting for their IRS tax refund. Here's the big reason for the delay

As of June, there were nearly 35 million unprocessed returns reported by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, including those returns that are still being reviewed. Many families are still looking for a sign that their federal income tax check is on the way. The deposits are taking longer than usual this year because of other payments -- stimulus checks and child tax credit payments are still being disbursed. By the numbers, there were over 2.2 million stimulus checks sent, tax breaks and $15 billion in child tax credit checks.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit 2021: This IRS portal is the key to opting out and updating your information

The August child tax credit payment is less than five days away. This year's child tax credit checks have different income and age requirements than previous years, but most families can expect more. If you and your family qualify for this year's credit you can look forward to up to $300 per child on Friday, likely the same amount that you received from July's payment. Half of the money is divided into monthly payments through December, and the remainder coming next year during tax season. For many families, that means they'll get up to $3,600 per child.

