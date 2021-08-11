Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football fall practice live updates, injury notes and position battles

By Connor Riley
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago

The Georgia football team was back at Sanford Stadium on Tuesday, getting in a practice between the hedges ahead of what should be a critical scrimmage on Saturday. Below are the latest live updates, injury notes and thoughts on some of the key position battles for the 2021 season.

Georgia figures to be one of the top teams in the country entering the 2021 season, as it brings back quarterback JT Daniels along with a number of key contributors from the 2020 team.

DawgNation.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Sanford Stadium#Cox Media Group#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
WGAU

AP source: NHL top draft pick, Power, returning to Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month. A person with direct knowledge of...
Lexington, KYPosted by
WGAU

6 Kentucky football players charged with burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party. The Lexington Police Department said in a release Thursday that offensive lineman...
NFLPosted by
WGAU

Raiders, Rams end joint practice early after prolonged fight

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' second joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders ended early when the teams had a prolonged brawl Thursday. The fight began during special teams work, and it started and stopped several times before coaches Sean McVay and Jon Gruden decided to scrap the remaining periods of practice, which had been scheduled to last for another 45 minutes.
Michigan StatePosted by
WGAU

NASCAR's COVID-19 protocols sideline LaJoie for Michigan

Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday's race at Michigan because of NASCAR's COVID-19 protocols. LaJoie posted "Protocols" on Twitter in what appeared to be clarification that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 and was missing the race because of NASCAR's pandemic rules. Spire Motorsports said Thursday that Josh Berry will replace LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet.
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79

DETROIT — (AP) — Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, died Thursday at age 79. The Tigers honored Freehan with a moment of silence and photos and video on the Comerica Park scoreboard before an afternoon game with the Los Angeles Angels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy