Georgia football fall practice live updates, injury notes and position battles

The Georgia football team was back at Sanford Stadium on Tuesday, getting in a practice between the hedges ahead of what should be a critical scrimmage on Saturday. Below are the latest live updates, injury notes and thoughts on some of the key position battles for the 2021 season.

Georgia figures to be one of the top teams in the country entering the 2021 season, as it brings back quarterback JT Daniels along with a number of key contributors from the 2020 team.

