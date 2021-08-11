Did Walker’s wife break election law?

The wife of a potential GOP candidate for US Senate reportedly voted in Georgia last year, despite living out of state.

Political watchers are waiting to see if UGA football legend Herschel Walker will jump into the Republican primary race for the chance of unseating Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. One hurdle for Walker has been that he and his wife live in Texas. Now, there’s potentially a new fly in the proverbial ointment. The AJC reports Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, voted in Georgia in the 2020 election. Blanchard says she has homes in both states, but Georgia law says anyone who moves away with the intent of living in a different state loses their eligibility to vote here.

Walker is a supporter of former President Trump -- and a vocal critic of voter fraud.

