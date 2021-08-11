Cancel
Politics

Did Walker’s wife break election law?

By Georgia News Network
WGAU
 8 days ago
The wife of a potential GOP candidate for US Senate reportedly voted in Georgia last year, despite living out of state.

Political watchers are waiting to see if UGA football legend Herschel Walker will jump into the Republican primary race for the chance of unseating Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. One hurdle for Walker has been that he and his wife live in Texas. Now, there’s potentially a new fly in the proverbial ointment. The AJC reports Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, voted in Georgia in the 2020 election. Blanchard says she has homes in both states, but Georgia law says anyone who moves away with the intent of living in a different state loses their eligibility to vote here.

Walker is a supporter of former President Trump -- and a vocal critic of voter fraud.

Athens, GA
Posted by
The Associated Press

Investigation opened into Herschel Walker’s wife’s residency

ATLANTA (AP) — State election officials opened an investigation into the residency of potential U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife after a newspaper reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas. The Secretary of State’s office opened the investigation into Julie Blanchard on Aug. 10, according...
Presidential Election

Voter Fraud? Herschel Walker’s Wife Reportedly Cast 2020 Election Vote in Georgia Despite Living in Texas

A new report is raising questions about the legality of the vote cast by the wife of former NFL star Herschel Walker during the 2020 election. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday that Walker’s spouse, Julie Blanchard, cast a 2020 absentee ballot that was registered in Georgia while she and her husband lived in Texas on Election Day. The couple own a house in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, and according to election records obtained by AJC, Blanchard put that address on the ballot she sent from the house she and Walker have in Westlake, Texas.
Posted by
The Georgia Sun

15 states show support for Georgia’s election law

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is leading 15 other state attorneys general in backing Georgia’s effort to dismiss a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s new voter laws. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Georgia, Georgia’s secretary of state and other election officials in June, saying several provisions of the...
Posted by
Montana Talks

Daines: It Only Takes One Dem Senator to Stop “The Squad”

"It only takes one brave Democrat senator to stop this nonsense." -Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) That was Montana Senator Steve Daines on Wednesday's "Montana Talks." Did we talk about the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan? Yes. Did we talk about the Biden-caused crisis on our Southern border? Yes. All nonsense, of course. But the nonsense we specifically covered is the $3.5 trillion spending bill that House Democrats are now pushing in Washington.
Congress & Courts

What All Those House Retirements Mean For Democrats So Far

On Aug. 12, the U.S. Census Bureau released detailed redistricting data that states will use to draw their congressional lines. These new maps are important because they will not only help determine which party has an advantage moving into the 2022 midterms, but also influence whether members of the U.S. House of Representatives seek reelection, run for another office or leave political life entirely.
Harrisburg, PA

GOP Senator's Plan to Issue Election Subpoenas 'Stopped'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A backer of former President Donald Trump's effort to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential election suggested Thursday that fellow Republicans in the state Senate are blocking his efforts. In a video posted Thursday on Facebook, state Sen. Doug Mastriano did not...

