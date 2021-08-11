Android TV On The Growth As The Smart TV Market Thrives
Smart TVs are already a thriving market and will continue to grow at a rapid pace over the next five years, recent market analysis by Strategy Analytics shows. The research firm projects global Smart TV ownership to rise from 34 percent in 2021 to 51 percent in 2026. To put that into numbers, around 1.1 billion households globally will have at least one Smart TV by the end of 2026. Currently, that figure stands at 665 million, the firm says.www.androidheadlines.com
