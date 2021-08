August 11, 2021 – Union County (Indian Lake area) Date Investigated: 8/11/21 Cause of death/injury: Confirmed. General situation and animal information: On the morning of 8/10/21 a producer found an injured 450 lb., 6-month-old calf on a forested public land allotment. The animal was euthanized by the owner and transported to an ODFW office where an investigation was performed the following morning. Open wounds were observed on both rear legs between the anus and hock, the left flank, and the left shoulder. The estimated date of injuries was 7-14 days prior to the investigation.