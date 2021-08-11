6 to Know: Florida's Poor Ranking in Vaccinations for Nursing Home Staff

No. 1 - Tropical Storm Fred is moving closer toward the Dominican Republic with the latest track giving some positive news to South Florida. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has the storm with winds of 40 miles per hour while it sits 115 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fred is moving to the west-northwest at 16 miles per hour. On the forecast track, Fred is expected be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday. All of South Florida and the Florida Keys remained in the system's cone of concern. South Florida should continue to monitor the forecast for any anticipated impacts Friday night through Sunday.