Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

6 to Know: Florida's Poor Ranking in Vaccinations for Nursing Home Staff

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 - Tropical Storm Fred is moving closer toward the Dominican Republic with the latest track giving some positive news to South Florida. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has the storm with winds of 40 miles per hour while it sits 115 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fred is moving to the west-northwest at 16 miles per hour. On the forecast track, Fred is expected be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday. All of South Florida and the Florida Keys remained in the system's cone of concern. South Florida should continue to monitor the forecast for any anticipated impacts Friday night through Sunday.

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
City
Surfside, FL
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barrington Irving
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Republican#Board Of Education#Covid#Circuit#Nbc 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy