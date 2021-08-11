Michael Waltz: 'We actually need infrastructure,' but not Democrats' wish list

HOLLY HILL — As the U.S. Senate voted in support of a $1 trillion infrastructure package Tuesday, Congressman Michael Waltz was playing pickleball. Waltz took time during the House's August recess to tour Pictona, which he praised as a model private-public partnership as it expands its recreational complex including 24 pickleball courts. Afterward, he said he hasn't had a chance to review the 2,700-page infrastructure bill in detail and said it won't be voted on in the House for several weeks.