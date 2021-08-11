Ryan Reynolds Is Always Playing Himself. ‘Free Guy’ Tweaks Who That Really Is.

With just over a week to go until the release of 20th Century Studios' new movie Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds and Xbox have been pulling out all the stops to promote the film. In a new promo released today, Reynolds introduces "Bryan Breynolds" a personal injury attorney of dubious character that specializes in Xbox NPCs that have been injured during gameplay. The ad even features a testimonial from "Chips Dubbo," a Halo NPC that was left with "serious lower back injuries" following an in-game explosion. Thankfully, it seems that Breynolds was able to get him the settlement he rightly deserved!