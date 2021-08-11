NYSP: Juvenile Caused $4k in Damage to Cemetery Headstones

Every year, there is a road march that happens at Chesnut Ridge State Park to honor our fallen soldiers. This year, there's a couple going that extra mile...or 300... It's called the K.I.A. Memorial March and it's happening this weekend. There are a couple different options that you can take part in. There's the regular 10k roadmarch where participants carry weight while walking through the park. Then there's the challenge that involves the same walk, only it also includes 4 drill sargeant inspired challenges that you will attempt with your squad of 4.