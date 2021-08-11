Cancel
NYSP: Juvenile Caused $4k in Damage to Cemetery Headstones

State Police say they arrested a 12-year-old juvenile from Jefferson County was arrested after he allegedly caused nearly $4,000 worth of damage to cemetery headstones. Troopers in Alexandria Bay investigated after nearly three dozen headstones at the Oakwood Cemetery in the village of Theresa were desecrated in January of this year. The juvenile's name is not being released because of his age, however, police say charges include Cemetery Desecration in the first degree and Criminal Mischief in the second degree, both of which are felonies.

