Summit County, OH

Letters to the editor: End gerrymandering, don't force shots, reward vaccinated customers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit County presents the most critical redistricting challenge in Ohio. 540,000+ citizens have had no recognizable voice in Congress for years. This is the fourth most populous county in the state and it is split into four congressional districts. The result? Of the four congresspeople who nominally represented us in January, none lived in Akron. None even lived in Summit County!

CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

