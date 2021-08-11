Letters to the editor: End gerrymandering, don't force shots, reward vaccinated customers
Summit County presents the most critical redistricting challenge in Ohio. 540,000+ citizens have had no recognizable voice in Congress for years. This is the fourth most populous county in the state and it is split into four congressional districts. The result? Of the four congresspeople who nominally represented us in January, none lived in Akron. None even lived in Summit County!www.beaconjournal.com
