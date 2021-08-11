On This Day: 11 August 1942

It feels needless to say, almost, but I didn’t love the job nearly as much as I loved the view. The building that housed the job had large windows. The structure itself was mostly all glass, towering over the Scioto Mile. I loved working in the months after daylight saving time had settled in on the back end of the calendar. The months where the sun didn’t stick around too long to see what the other side of 5 p.m. had to offer. These were my favorite hours of the work day. I’d take a chair to a big window and watch the sun make a mess of colors along the skyline. I’d watch the brownish hue of the Scioto start to reflect a glistening that made it seem whole, almost pure. I’d take photos on my phone of this phenomenon, even though I’d see it nearly every day when the weather was clear enough. I’d send it to friends who live in the city, who know it as intimately as I do. I’d caption my texts with things like look at what the sky is doing for us now and they’d text back a picture of the sunset wherever they were, not always as glamorous as where I was, but something I was happy to receive nonetheless.