Sophia’s mom had to tell her daughter the news that no mother wants to. Seven-year-old Sophia has cancer…Ewing sarcoma. 🥺 A tumor was found around her left rib cage and there are some tumors in her left lung as well. Sophia’s port was just put in and she started chemotherapy here at Roswell. She is the fiercest little girl and plans on kicking cancer’s butt. Her family is now asking for your help. They are throwing a benefit for Sophia and wondered if the community would be so kind as to donate a gift certificate or basket. Sophia’s parents are the owners of Marco’s Italian Deli on Maple Road in Williamsville. A close Italian family…they will be by Sophia’s side every step of the way. Donations of baskets can be made by contacting Gabrielle Benintende at 716-949-7488 or emailing gabb.riv@gmail.com.