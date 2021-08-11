Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 3 AM CDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.