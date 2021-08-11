Cancel
Dekalb County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: De Kalb; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Steuben, Noble, northwestern De Kalb and southeastern Lagrange Counties through 630 AM EDT At 549 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albion, or near Ligonier, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Albion around 555 AM EDT. Rome City around 605 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Kendallville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Jackson County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tipton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Tipton, Manitou, Elmer, Hollister, Humphreys and Hess. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Allen County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, De Kalb, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 06:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will persist early this morning over portions of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio into far southern Lower Michigan with visibilities around a quarter of a mile or less. If you are traveling early this morning, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children who may be waiting for the school bus. Visibilities will improve after 900 AM EDT this morning.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, De Witt, Dimmit, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 08:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atascosa; Bastrop; Bexar; Caldwell; De Witt; Dimmit; Fayette; Frio; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Lee; Wilson; Zavala Elevated Heat Index Values Expected this Afternoon Heat index values are forecast to reach 104 to 108 degrees this afternoon as moist air combine with hot temperatures today. Those with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and light colored clothing, and take frequent breaks out of the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Tillman County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tillman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TILLMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Covington County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Covington; Jones Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Covington and Jones Counties through 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tuckers Crossing to 7 miles east of Collins. Movement was north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hebron around 705 PM CDT. Mill Creek around 715 PM CDT. Sandersville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Soso. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Estill County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ESTILL COUNTY At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms had tapered off across the area. However, runoff from the 2 to 3 inches of rain that had fallen earlier today continues and is leading to high water along a few creeks in portions of Estill County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No additional significant rainfall is expected through early this evening.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Moore, central Anson, Montgomery, northwestern Richmond and Stanly Counties through 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Troy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Wadesboro, Troy, Badin Lake, Biscoe, Ansonville, Plyler, Polkton, Norwood and Badin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aiken A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Aiken County through 900 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aiken Mall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aiken, Aiken Mall, New Ellenton, Citizens Park, Aiken State Park, Windsor and Boyd Pond Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Allen County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, De Kalb, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will persist early this morning over portions of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio into far southern Lower Michigan with visibilities around a quarter of a mile or less. If you are traveling early this morning, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children who may be waiting for the school bus. Visibilities will improve after 900 AM EDT this morning.
Giles County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Giles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Giles County in middle Tennessee * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pulaski, Ardmore, Elkton, Minor Hill, Prospect, Goodspring and Frankewing.
Fairfield County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fairfield, north central Richland and west central Kershaw Counties through 830 PM EDT At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fairfield County Airport, or 9 miles south of Winnsboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fairfield County Airport, Lake Wateree State Park, Longtown, Lugoff, Blythewood, Ridgeway, Rion, Pine Grove Fire Station, Smallwood, Cedar Creek Fire Station and Winnsboro Mills. This includes Interstate 77 between mile markers 23 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 3 AM CDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Benton County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton Funnel Clouds Possible Through Sunset Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds. These funnel clouds normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before dissipating. These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging tornadoes. However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage. If threatening weather approaches, move indoors to a place of safety. The National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the situation.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The coasts of Atlantic County and Cape May County in New Jersey, and the coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous life-threatening rip currents are likely to develop. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk for rip currents will likely continue into Saturday and Sunday.
Boone County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 04:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Patchy Dense Fog this Morning Areas of fog have developed across parts of northern and central Illinois and northwest Indiana early this morning, with patchy dense fog causing visibility of 1/4 mile or less in spots. The localized nature of the dense fog will also result in rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Expect the foggy conditions to improve between 7 AM and 8 AM. When driving in fog, slow down, use low beams, and increase following distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Chase County, NEweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chase, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chase; Perkins A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERKINS AND NORTHWESTERN CHASE COUNTIES At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lamar, or 16 miles northwest of Imperial, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Venango, Lamar, Chase and Brandon. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 47 and 50. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Panola County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Panola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Panola The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include John W Kyle State Park, Sardis, Como, McGhee, Horatio and Hayes Crossing. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 23:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1223 AM MST, an upstream floodgate release from Granite Reef dam was increased to 5,500 cfs and is expected to cause flooding in the warned area with downstream impacts to Gilbert Road, McKellips Road and gravel operations. With the latest release water will likely begin to overtop Gilbert Road. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa and Tempe. Flooding is occurring along the Salt River.
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to diminish and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Local gusts to 45 mph may still occur this evening in the foothill locations.

