Adair County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Linn, Macon by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Adair; Linn; Macon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Adair, southeastern Linn and northern Macon Counties through 530 AM CDT At 449 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles west of La Plata to 14 miles north of Marceline to near Bucklin. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Macon, Brookfield, La Plata, Bucklin, Atlanta, Callao, Brashear, New Cambria, Gibbs, Millard, Elmer, Ethel, South Gifford, Kirksville Regional, New Boston and Saint Catherine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

