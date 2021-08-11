Fire destroys Corpus Christi home, four residents safe

Corpus Christi firefighters said a home on Sarita Steet is a complete loss following an early morning fire Wednesday.

Firefighters said the call came in around 2:00 a.m. and it took them about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters said a gas meter on the property also caught fire and that caused it to then spread to three cars, a carport, a garage and an apartment, covering almost half a city block.

Firefighters say four people who lived in the home were not injured, they will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.