Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Fire destroys Corpus Christi home, four residents safe

By Keli Freeman
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VD9Mz_0bODrPJD00

Corpus Christi firefighters said a home on Sarita Steet is a complete loss following an early morning fire Wednesday.

Firefighters said the call came in around 2:00 a.m. and it took them about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters said a gas meter on the property also caught fire and that caused it to then spread to three cars, a carport, a garage and an apartment, covering almost half a city block.

Firefighters say four people who lived in the home were not injured, they will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 4

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Corpus Christi, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Accident#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Mortuary trailer for COVID-19 victims sought

The state is requesting an additional 5 mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to store the bodies of an increasing number of people who are dying from COVID-19. Nueces County health leaders have applied for one as a local funeral home reports an increase in business.
Portland, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

5-year-old dead after double homicide-suicide in Portland

Portland police confirm a double-homicide suicide took place early Saturday morning. According to police, around 1:30 a.m., a man called 911 and told officers he was distraught and to go to Escondido St. When police arrived, they found the front door open, and found a family of three, 5-year-old Eli Garza, 36-year-old Jennifer Phillips, and 52-year-old Roel Garza dead in the child's bedroom.
Refugio County, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Corrections officer dies of COVID-19 after transporting COVID-19 positive inmate

The Refugio County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of their corrections officers after he died from COVID-19 Saturday morning. Ricardo Hinojosa lost his battle to COVID-19 after contracting the virus while on the job. Oscar Rivera with the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Hinojosa and a deputy were transporting a COVID-19 positive illegal immigrant to Kingsville, and they both contracted the virus.

Comments / 4

Community Policy