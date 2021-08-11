Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Fred nears Dominican Republic; Puerto Rico prepares

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNqTu_0bODrNmz00

Tropical Storm Fred swirled just south of Puerto Rico early Wednesday heading for the Dominican Republic and Haiti, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning continues for the Dominican Republic. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Cuba and for southern Bahamas.

Forecasters warn that its heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides.

After a quiet month of no named storms in the region, Fred became the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season as expected late Tuesday.

"The most important thing today is preparation," said Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. "I am not going to minimize the potential impact of this event ... we expect a lot of rain."

Power outages were reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma, the company in charge of the U.S. territory's transmission and distribution system, warned those who depend on electricity for life-saving medical devices to activate emergency plans.

"Puerto Rico's system ... continues to be very fragile," the company said, referring to a power grid that was razed by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Fred was centered was centered 115 miles (190 kilometers) east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic early Wednesday and moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to cross the Dominican Republic today and head for a close call with Cuba Thursday and Friday.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico for Fred, which is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

"The most important thing today is preparation," said Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. "I am not going to minimize the potential impact of this event...we expect a lot of rain."

Pierluisi said government agencies would close by noon Tuesday and officials noted that some gas stations had closed after running out of fuel. The heaviest rain was expected to fall overnight, forecasters said.

Eight shelters were opened across the island, though officials said only about seven people had checked in by midevening.

"Do not wait until the last minute to mobilize," said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico's emergency management commissioner. "We don't want to have fatalities."

People in Florida were urged to monitor updates, but forecasters said it remained uncertain where the storm would move later in the week.

The Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas were under a tropical storm watch, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

The storm was expected to produce rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in some areas, and could lead to flooding and mudslides.

RELATED | Earth warming likely to pass limit set by international leaders

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican Republic#Storm Warnings#Hurricane Watch#Extreme Weather#Turks#Inaguas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

Explainer: Why Does Haiti Have Earthquakes?

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Almost 1,300 people have been reported killed by a powerful earthquake that rocked Haiti on Saturday, with thousands more injured, and tens of thousands of buildings destroyed or damaged. The destruction came little more than a decade after a devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince...
EnvironmentWXIA 11 Alive

Tracking tropical storms Grace and Henri

As Fred moves inland, our focus in the tropics now turns to Grace and Henri in the Atlantic Ocean Basin. Neither of these two look to directly make landfall or significant impacts for the US Mainland. Grace was moving over Jamaica as a tropical storm Tuesday morning. It's forecast to...
usf.edu

Aftershocks, Landslides And A Tropical Storm To Complicate Earthquake Rescues In Haiti

As rescuers race to dig through the rubble left by Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti, they will have to contend with aftershocks, landslides and potentially heavy wind and rain from a tropical storm triggering dangerous mudslides. Already, several magnitude 5 or greater aftershocks have been recorded along with hundreds of...
EnvironmentPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Death toll from Haiti's weekend earthquake rises to 1,941

LES CAYES, Haiti — Haitian officials raised the death toll from a deadly weekend earthquake by more than 500 on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts, a delay that fed growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless. Grace battered...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Earthquake-Weary Haiti Soaked by Tropical Depression Grace (PHOTOS)

Mere days after an earthquake killed more than 1,400 people in Haiti, Tropical Depression Grace, now a tropical storm, dumped heavy rain on the island nation where the displaced are still sleeping outdoors. Earthquake survivors have been living in the streets as many have been rendered homeless from the quake's...
Environmentcommunityjournal.net

Haiti: 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits; 1,297+ Dead

UPDATE: As of today, the death toll has climbed to 1,297 people as the search continues for survivors. Rescue workers continue to search feverishly as the Caribbean nation braces for a quickly approaching tropical storm. A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the western side of the Caribbean nation of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy