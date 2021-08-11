Reliant Funding Announces Steve Kietz As New CEO
Industry veteran and former Chief Marketing Officer is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the leading alternative finance company. Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance company, announced that it has named Steve Kietz to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Kietz previously served as the firm’s Chief Marketing Officer. The industry veteran will guide Reliant Funding on its mission to continue providing world-class, customized finance solutions for American Small Businesses.aithority.com
