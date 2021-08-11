Cancel
Reliant Funding Announces Steve Kietz As New CEO

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Industry veteran and former Chief Marketing Officer is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the leading alternative finance company. Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance company, announced that it has named Steve Kietz to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Kietz previously served as the firm’s Chief Marketing Officer. The industry veteran will guide Reliant Funding on its mission to continue providing world-class, customized finance solutions for American Small Businesses.

