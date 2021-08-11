Northern Scarlett Snake

The Lewis and Clark Festival was earlier this summer, July 9-11, 2021. For the first time, it was held at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. In previous years, it was held at Gibson Park. The festival draws crowds from all over the nation. In fact, if you were to drive around the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center’s parking lot during the festival, you would be able to see license plates from all over the country. While the festival was three days long, the portion I attended was just on July 10th. On July 9th, they had a dinner with Dr. Gary Moulton, the Lewis and Clark journals editor, so you might say the man knows a thing or two about their history. On July 10th, Dr. Moulton also spoke in the evening at Great Falls High School, which was free for the public to attend. I, however, did not since I had a tired toddler from all the activities we did earlier that day. On July 11th, there was a guided float trip on the Missouri River. Fortunately, I met two people that traveled to Great Falls from California that were going to be on the float trip, and they were so excited to relive Lewis and Clark history.