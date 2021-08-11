Cancel
Animals

Northern Scarlett Snake

By Rudy Mancke
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCemophora coccinea, commonly known as the scarlet snake, is a species of nonvenomous snake in the family Colubridae. The species is native to the southeastern United States. There are two subspecies of C. coccinea that are recognized as being valid. The Texas scarlet snake (C. lineri) was previously considered a subspecies. The scarlet snake is relatively small, growing to a total length (including tail) of 14-26 inches (36–66 cm) at adult size.

