Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

This is the County in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bODqS4100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODqS4100 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 279,682 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 5,985 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Contra Costa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 78,869 infections in Contra Costa County, or 6,960 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Contra Costa County than they are across all of the San Francisco area, however. There have been a total of 74 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Contra Costa County, in line with 76 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Contra Costa County, CA 6,960 78,869 74 840
2 Alameda County, CA 5,984 98,359 79 1,291
3 San Mateo County, CA 5,926 45,392 77 588
4 Marin County, CA 5,820 15,149 93 243
5 San Francisco County, CA 4,817 41,913 67 585

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
City
Hayward, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ImmigrationSeattle Times

California’s Asian population soars, new census data shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Asian population grew by 25% in the past decade, making it the fastest growing ethnic group in the nation’s most populous state, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. California’s white population plummeted by 24% between 2010 and 2020, confirming California...
Colorado StateWestword

Boulder Isn't the Whitest Place in Colorado and Other Census Surprises

For years, jokes have been made about supposedly lily-white Boulder. But Boulder is hardly the whitest place in Colorado. More than half the counties in the state are whiter. This revelation is tucked inside the first rush of data about Colorado in the 2020 U.S. Census, a national head count held every ten years that's used to determine congressional districts and much more — and it's not the only surprise. The numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau also highlight the spectacular growth that's been experienced across much, but not all, of the state during the past decade. But the details about racial demographics are perhaps the grabbiest.
Societycitywatchla.com

New Census Data Ranks the Blackest and Whitest Places in America

But where are the white people going? What will the rising majority look like? And who will make all the soap if America is getting less white?. While many outlets focused on the news that, for the first time in a half-century, the country’s white population declined, we decided to take a look at some of the other facts that show the country evolving into the multiracial nation feared by Republicans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy