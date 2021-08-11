Arkose Labs reveals warranty against credential stuffing
Online fraud and abuse prevention tech provider Arkose Labs has unveiled an industry-first USD 1 million Credential Stuffing Warranty. This vendor warranty offers a commercial guarantee against credential stuffing attacks, covering customers up to USD 1 million in response expenses, according to Business Wire. The costs covered include legal consultation, forensic services, notification expenses, identity theft, and credit monitoring.thepaypers.com
