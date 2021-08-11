Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Scott Hebert Appointed CEO of SYSPRO USA

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Hebert to drive increased US market share, growth of regional Channel footprint, and enhancement of US customer experience and journey. SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Scott Hebert as CEO of SYSPRO USA. Scott joined SYSPRO USA in 2020 as Chief Sales Officer and brings with him over 25 years of experience in building successful sales and business strategies.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syspro#Ceo#Syspro Usa#Channel#Erp#Ibm#Salesforce Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FRO - Appointment Of CEO

The Board of Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lars H. Barstad as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Frontline Management AS with effect from 1 st September 2021. Mr. Barstad currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management...
Businessaithority.com

Kibo Announces Allison Dancy As Chief Marketing Officer

Kibo, a leader in unified commerce, announced Allison Dancy has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. A data-driven marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience, Allison is a proven marketing executive with a long history of success in growing software companies through marketing innovation and execution. Allison brings deep expertise across all facets of marketing, including, but not limited to, demand generation, partner marketing, product positioning and field marketing. Allison’s proven background in increasing brand and market awareness, enhancing corporate credibility, and driving market penetration and sales pipeline will help Kibo accelerate growth and further scale its go-to-market engine.
Businessaithority.com

Workvivo Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Leong To Board Of Advisors

Richard Leong Will Advise the Fast-Growing Workplace Communications Startup as It Scales. fast-growing employee communications platform Workvivo announces the appointment of Richard Leong, vice president of colleague experience and technology at VMware, to the company’s board of advisors. Leong brings more than two decades of leadership experience in researching and developing the future of the workplace, helping to drive new and innovative ways to support choice and flexibility across the global workforce.
Austin, TXthehendersonnews.com

Acceleration Of Global Hiring And Workforce Changes Drives Growth At Safeguard Global

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Safeguard Global, a workforce management technology company that helps fast-growing multinational organizations scale their workforces as they enter new markets and compete for talent internationally, announced today four strategic new hires to the organization's executive team, highlighting the company's expansive growth in 2021 and demand for HR and workforce solutions that enable organizations and talent to work in any way.
Businessaithority.com

Insight LiDAR Adds Former Microsoft Exec to Management Team

Keith Kegley brings high-volume manufacturing expertise as Insight LiDAR scales FMCW LiDAR for Autonomous Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles. Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology company Insight LiDAR announced that Keith Kegley is joining its management team in the newly created position of Director of Strategy. “Keith’s input provides a unique perspective to...
Businessaithority.com

LoopMe Highlights 68% Growth And Innovation Milestones As Company Momentum Builds In 2021

Leading Outcomes-Based Platform Shares Growth Figures, Secures Patent, and Appoints Former Nielsen and Vevo Executive to Drive Measurement Business. LoopMe, the outcomes-based advertising platform, revealed new figures that exhibit the company’s client satisfaction and sales growth, and announced its first U.S. patent for PurchaseLoop Brand real-time optimization and industry benchmarking capabilities. In addition, LoopMe has appointed former Nielsen and Vevo executive Rob Cukierman as GM of Measurement and Product Partnerships to further drive its measurement and data business.
Businessaithority.com

Hospital IQ Expands Leadership Team to Coincide With Accelerated Growth

Company Adds Healthcare Expertise to C-Suite With Cerner Executive Hire and Appoints Strategy Officer Amid Record Demand for Hospital Operations Solutions. Hospital IQ, the leading predictive hospital operations and communications software provider, has named Nate Kelly its inaugural Chief Commercial Officer. Nate will lead the company’s newly formed commercial organization consisting of sales, sales operations, business development, and clinical solutions. Hospital IQ has also announced the strategic promotion of Jason Harber from Executive Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer & Chief Strategy Officer.
Businessaithority.com

Pathlight Appoints Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Head of Product Marketing at Zoom Joins to Lead Go-to-Market Strategy and Fuel Next Stage of Company’s Growth. Pathlight, a SaaS platform that helps organizations supercharge the performance of their customer-facing teams, announced the appointment of product marketing veteran Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience leading marketing teams at high-growth companies like Zoom and Citrix, Raney will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated marketing strategy and rapidly scaling awareness of Pathlight’s Realtime Performance Management (RPM) platform.
Businessaithority.com

Automation Anywhere Appoints New CMO to Accelerate Cloud RPA Growth

Former Salesforce Marketing SVP Anna Rosenman to Lead Company Through Next Stage of Growth. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), announced that cloud marketing leader Anna Rosenman will join the company as its CMO. Rosenman joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where she spent the last 10...
Businessaithority.com

David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman Of Accenture Interactive

Accenture has appointed acclaimed creative icon David Droga, founder and chairman of Droga5, as Accenture Interactive’s new CEO and creative chairman, effective September 1, 2021. Brian Whipple, who has led Accenture Interactive for the last ten years, has announced his retirement from Accenture. Under Brian’s leadership, in fiscal year 2020...
Businessaithority.com

Optimize Health Expands Leadership Team With Three New Executive Hires

Continuing its year of growth, the company adds a vice president of customer success, vice president of product and head of people. Optimize Health, a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), announced it has expanded its leadership team in order to meet the growing demands for remote patient monitoring solutions.
Softwareaithority.com

Entrata Appoints Jason Taylor As New Chief Technology Officer

Taylor brings extensive experience in enterprise scale coupled with rapid innovation. Entrata, the multifamily industry’s most comprehensive technology platform, announced the hire of Jason Taylor as Chief Technology Officer. Taylor brings nearly three decades of technology experience building enterprise level platforms with consumer grade functionality and UI. Together with his team, he’ll look to boost innovation and speed to market both domestically and internationally, as Entrata further expands its research and development in key areas such as enterprise scale and consumer grade app development.
Businessaithority.com

TestingXperts Achieves UiPath Gold Partnership Status

TestingXperts (Tx), a leading next-gen QA & software testing services provider, is delighted to announce it has achieved Gold partner status from UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. The Gold Partner recognition is granted by UiPath to partners having an Automation Center of Excellence (COE), a strong RPA business practice, a certified pool of UiPath experts and a proven track-record of delivering high-quality enterprise automation solutions.
Businessaithority.com

Cloudinary Joins the MACH Alliance

Brings API-first Experience and Commitment to Growing MACH Ecosystem to Help Future-Proof Enterprise Technology. Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, announced that it has joined the MACH Alliance, the independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems for enterprises, on a mission to future-proof enterprise technology and propel current and future digital experiences.
Businessaithority.com

KlickTrack Announces New CEO Amidst Transformative Year

Cannabis Retail Management Platform Appoints SaaS Veteran Bardia Dejban as Chief Executive Officer, Signifies Company’s Focus on Growth and Technological Industry Advancements. KlickTrack, the powerful end-to-end cannabis retail ecosystem for multi-state and multi-shop dispensaries combining point of sale, inventory management targeted marketing and more, announced the appointment of SaaS veteran...
Businessaithority.com

Positioning For Explosive Growth, Anitian Names Former Puppet Executive As New CFO

Julie Crawford brings 20 years of strong financial leadership and experience to support the company’s strategic scale and growth plans. Anitian, the leading cloud application security and compliance automation provider, announced that Julie Crawford, a seasoned financial executive, has joined the company’s leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Crawford brings more than 20 years of experience in executive financial leadership, driving business strategy and process improvements at startups and high-growth companies.
Businessthecustomer.net

Neiman Marcus Group Names SVP of Digital Business & Customer Strategy

As Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) continues to accelerate its digital transformation, a new executive from Bloomingdale’s and eBay will help it create the ultimate integrated luxury experience. NMG has appointed Renée Paradise its senior vice president of digital business & customer strategy, a role that will be pivotal in maintaining...
Businessaithority.com

NICE CXone Wins UK National Innovation Award For Remote Management Of Customer Interactions

CXone recognized for innovative features and services supporting contact center agility and business continuity designed for today’s work from anywhere requirements. NICE announced that it has been selected as the winner in the “Remote Management of Customer Interactions” category of the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards. The company was recognized for its breakthrough innovations with NICE CXone, the world’s leading cloud customer experience platform, helping contact centers ensure business continuity and agility in a remote workforce environment. The 2021 UK National Innovation Awards®, presented by the Directors Club United Kingdom, focused on work-from-home business solutions from around the world that impacted customer experience, employee engagement and operational performance.
Businessaithority.com

Litera Acquires Concep to Help Firms Grow With Data-Driven Insights About Their Client Engagements

Litera acquires UK-based Concep to combine email and marketing capabilities with data insights from the Firm Intelligence platform to grow client businesses. Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, announced it has acquired Concep, a leading provider of B2B relationship marketing technology for law firms, corporations, and professional and financial services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy