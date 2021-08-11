Scott Hebert Appointed CEO of SYSPRO USA
Hebert to drive increased US market share, growth of regional Channel footprint, and enhancement of US customer experience and journey. SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Scott Hebert as CEO of SYSPRO USA. Scott joined SYSPRO USA in 2020 as Chief Sales Officer and brings with him over 25 years of experience in building successful sales and business strategies.aithority.com
