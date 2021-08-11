Scott Hebert Appointed CEO of SYSPRO USA

Kibo, a leader in unified commerce, announced Allison Dancy has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. A data-driven marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience, Allison is a proven marketing executive with a long history of success in growing software companies through marketing innovation and execution. Allison brings deep expertise across all facets of marketing, including, but not limited to, demand generation, partner marketing, product positioning and field marketing. Allison’s proven background in increasing brand and market awareness, enhancing corporate credibility, and driving market penetration and sales pipeline will help Kibo accelerate growth and further scale its go-to-market engine.