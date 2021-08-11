TCL Introduces Award-Winning 5-Series And 6-Series TV Lines With Google TV
Top-Selling Electronics Brand Welcomes New Operating System to Launch World’s First TCL Models with Google TV. TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading display technology innovator, announced pricing and availability of the first TCL TV lines with Google TV across its premium and high-performance 5- and 6-Series. TCL’s newest series featuring Google TV enhances its portfolio of award-winning televisions, providing smart software options that allow consumers to enjoy more of the content they want. TCL TVs featuring Google TV will continue TCL’s winning formula of high-performance display technologies like QLED wide color and mini-LED backlighting in an accessible package for mainstream TV shoppers, paired with innovative smart platforms like the personalized experience of Google TV.aithority.com
