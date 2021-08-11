Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

TCL Introduces Award-Winning 5-Series And 6-Series TV Lines With Google TV

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Top-Selling Electronics Brand Welcomes New Operating System to Launch World’s First TCL Models with Google TV. TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading display technology innovator, announced pricing and availability of the first TCL TV lines with Google TV across its premium and high-performance 5- and 6-Series. TCL’s newest series featuring Google TV enhances its portfolio of award-winning televisions, providing smart software options that allow consumers to enjoy more of the content they want. TCL TVs featuring Google TV will continue TCL’s winning formula of high-performance display technologies like QLED wide color and mini-LED backlighting in an accessible package for mainstream TV shoppers, paired with innovative smart platforms like the personalized experience of Google TV.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Google Tv#4k Tv#Google Tv Tcl#Tcl Tv#North American#Tcl North America#Qled Quantum Dot#Dolby Vision#Hdr#Watchlist#Google Photos#Premium Picture#Fullview#Dci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 4K TV with Roku has a massive discount at Walmart right now

Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Best 75-inch TV deals in August 2021

Buying a 75-inch TV used to mean maxing out your credit card. Today, however, 75-inch TV deals make purchasing a big-screen TV as affordable as possible. Brands like Vizio and TCL have made owning a mammoth TV a lot more affordable, whereas off-tier brands like Hisense keep pushing 75-inch TV deals further below the $799 mark.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Hisense 4K TVs fall to record low prices

If you're after a top budget 4K TV deal then the Hisense Roku TV range is an excellent choice, and right now these displays are back down to their lowest ever prices at Argos. With models ranging from 43 to 55 inches, you can snag yourself a bargain on one of these excellent cheap 4K TVs featuring all the streaming apps you could ever need, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus and more.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
ElectronicsPosted by
Variety

The Roku Express 4K Plus is Only $29 Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you needed any more reason to upgrade your streaming experience with the latest devices, Roku’s current deal on its Express 4K Plus is a really good one. The new streaming device has been the go-to Roku since it first dropped last May, and is now 27% off on Amazon. That means you can gain access to its massive selection of live TV channels and...
TV Showsreviewgeek.com

TCL’s Latest TVs Embrace Google TV and Gaming

TCL just announced updated versions of its most popular TVs that come with Google TV instead of Roku. And while TCL isn’t leaving Roku behind, it will now offer its latest 5-series and 6-series TVs with the same software that debuted on Goole’s 2020 Chromecast. These new Google-powered TCL televisions...
Electronicscgmagonline.com

TCL Announces New 6-Series and 5 Series TVs

TCL has announced a new lineup for its latest 6-Series and 5 Series TVs which will be powered by Google TV instead of Roku. The software in the upcoming Android-based TVs made its debut in Google’s 2020 Chromecast. According to The Verge from interviews with TCL executives, the move to the Google OS is not the company’s way of saying it’s transitioning away from Roku but to give consumers more choice. TCL says the new TVs won’t be replacing their Roku TV models but instead will remain on sale and complement the Google TV models.
TechnologyAndroid Authority

TCL unveils its first Google TV sets

TCL has introduced its first sets based on Google TV. Unlike Android TV models, the 5- and 6-series sets pack more advanced screens with QLED and mini-LED tech. The 5-series starts at $599.99, while the 6-series climbs to $949.99. It took a long time, but TCL is finally ready to...
ElectronicsPosted by
geekspin

TCL’s 5 and 6 Series with Google TV have finally arrived

Early last year, during the 2021 CES, TCL announced that it would be bringing in its first-ever Google TVs to the U.S. market. And that time has finally come, starting with their premium 5- and 6-series TVs. Google TV unlocks a “content-first interface” which offers users curated content depending on...
Technologyxda-developers

TCL’s new smart TVs come with Google TV instead of Roku TV

TCL has launched updated models of its popular 6-series and 5-series 4K TVs. The most notable change in the new series is that all TVs come with Google TV instead of Roku OS, which is what the previous 6-series and 5-series TVs came with. TCL 6-series and 5-series 4K TVs:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy