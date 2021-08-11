Infutor Adds Total Property Profiles Dataset on SafeGraph Shop

New funding will advance company’s mission to democratize design by making key hires to scale its AI-powered platform. Copenhagen-based Uizard, the world’s first AI-powered digital design assistant for non-designers, announced that it has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Mariano Suarez-Battan, CEO and Co-Founder of Mural, and existing investors byFounders, LDV Capital and av8 Ventures. Uizard will use the funding to grow its marketing and commercial teams and hire new talent globally, with a focus on Europe.