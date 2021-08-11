Infutor Adds Total Property Profiles Dataset on SafeGraph Shop
Enhanced, Highly Comprehensive Property Signals Include 200+ Attributes for Geospatial Mapping, Urban Planning, Utility & Energy Consumption and Prospecting Borrowers. Consumer identity management expert Infutor announced that it has added its Total Property Files dataset to the new SafeGraph Shop which includes energy consumption and county assessor energy level data assets. The partnership with SafeGraph, a data company that specializes in providing high-quality data on places, enables easy and reliable access to Infutor’s comprehensive property data, a critical component to geospatial mapping, urban planning, and prospecting borrowers.aithority.com
Comments / 0