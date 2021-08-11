Cancel
Infutor Adds Total Property Profiles Dataset on SafeGraph Shop

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Enhanced, Highly Comprehensive Property Signals Include 200+ Attributes for Geospatial Mapping, Urban Planning, Utility & Energy Consumption and Prospecting Borrowers. Consumer identity management expert Infutor announced that it has added its Total Property Files dataset to the new SafeGraph Shop which includes energy consumption and county assessor energy level data assets. The partnership with SafeGraph, a data company that specializes in providing high-quality data on places, enables easy and reliable access to Infutor’s comprehensive property data, a critical component to geospatial mapping, urban planning, and prospecting borrowers.

aithority.com

Technologyaithority.com

Socialive and PGi Provide End-to-End Solution for Enhanced Enterprise Video Creation and Event Strategy

Socialive and PGi give joint customers the ability to produce and distribute studio-quality content, and measure and analyze consumption for deeper engagement. Socialive, the all-in-one enterprise video platform, announced it is entering an agreement with virtual events and meetings company PGi, provider of the GlobalMeet collaboration solution. This agreement brings together advanced, studio-quality video production technology with a comprehensive business communications platform, making it easier for marketers to enhance their video production and seamlessly deliver better content into GlobalMeet’s market-leading solution.
Economyaithority.com

Trend Micro Maintains Cloud Leadership With 177% Sales Growth in AWS Marketplace

Company Further Solidifies Its Leadership by Providing Comprehensive Enterprise Platform Security. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, reports increased momentum as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner. Trend Micro continues to be a primary security platform sold in AWS Marketplace, bolstered by 63% growth in annual recurring revenue in AWS Marketplace and 177% sales growth year-over-year in Q2 2021.
Economyaithority.com

Uizard Raises $15Million In Series A Funding Led By Global ScaleUp Investor Insight Partners

New funding will advance company’s mission to democratize design by making key hires to scale its AI-powered platform. Copenhagen-based Uizard, the world’s first AI-powered digital design assistant for non-designers, announced that it has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Mariano Suarez-Battan, CEO and Co-Founder of Mural, and existing investors byFounders, LDV Capital and av8 Ventures. Uizard will use the funding to grow its marketing and commercial teams and hire new talent globally, with a focus on Europe.
Softwareaithority.com

Enable, the SaaS Solution for B2B Rebate Management, Secures $45 Million Series B

The Cloud-Based Software Continues to Lead in Powering the Deal Economy. Enable, a cloud-based software solution for B2B rebate management, has secured a $45 million Series B funding round to continue to fuel the company’s growth plans. The round is led by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from previous investors, Menlo Ventures and Sierra Ventures, along with several angel investors. This latest round brings the company’s total funding to $62 million. In addition to the raise, Sean Jacobsohn, Partner at Norwest Venture Partners, will join Enable’s Board of Directors.
Businessaithority.com

Cloudinary Joins the MACH Alliance

Brings API-first Experience and Commitment to Growing MACH Ecosystem to Help Future-Proof Enterprise Technology. Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, announced that it has joined the MACH Alliance, the independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems for enterprises, on a mission to future-proof enterprise technology and propel current and future digital experiences.
San Antonio, TXaithority.com

Agora Data to Present at NIADA Convention

Agora Data SVP of Sales, Chris Barry, will present “Groundbreaking Changes in Auto Financing” at the National Independent Auto Dealers Association (NIADA) Convention and Expo being held August 23-26 in San Antonio, Texas. Barry will present on August 25 at 2:15 p.m. A revolution is happening in the auto finance...
Technologyaithority.com

SUSE Boosts Its AWS Marketplace Offerings With Professional Services

SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, announced the availability of SUSE Professional Services – including consulting, training and premium support services – in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers can now access SUSE professional services alongside already-available SUSE software, simplifying their business processes and enhancing their ability to meet the demands of the digital economy.
Retailaithority.com

InMarket Expands Its Curbside Solutions To Maximize Growth For Retail Partners

Brands can now target and engage audiences curbside and measure the success of their omnichannel marketing efforts across an integrated and unified offering. InMarket, the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, is expanding its Curbside solutions to help brands meet shifting consumer behavior in today’s evolving omnichannel environment. Designed to build smarter audiences, activate shoppers and measure real-time campaign success, InMarket’s Curbside solutions connect brands with shoppers at critical moments in the shopping journey. The expanded offering follows the general availability of InMarket’s Curbside Audiences across leading Data Management and Demand Supply Platforms earlier this month.
Real EstateInman.com

Homebot adds property search tool with NestReady acquisition

Homebot, an equity-building app for homeowners aimed at generating repeat and referral business for real estate agents and mortgage loan officers, has acquired NestReady, which provides property search engines and other tools to help lenders build relationships with homebuyers. Founded in 2017, NestReady provides financial institutions with white-label solutions for...
EconomyInsurance Journal

101 Sales, Marketing & Agency Management Ideas; Markets: Private Client, Intellectual Property; Corporate Profiles — Fall Edition

Online food delivery platform Postmates has agreed to pay almost $1... An Arizona Supreme Court decision says medical malpractice lawsuits... California workers' compensation written premium for the first... Features. The state of Washington reached a settlement with Gebbers Farms... National Coverage. New research finds that hands-free cellphone laws are associated...
Technologyfinextra.com

Open source solution provider Suse adds professional services to AWS offering

SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announced the availability of SUSE Professional Services – including consulting, training and premium support services – in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers can now access SUSE professional services alongside already-available SUSE software, simplifying their business processes and enhancing their ability to meet the demands of the digital economy.
Technologyaithority.com

Syntegra Partners With Mirador Analytics To Certify Industry-Wide Privacy Metrics For Synthetic Data

Syntegra, a leader in synthetic healthcare data generation, and Mirador Analytics, the leading HIPAA expert determination provider, announced a partnership to certify Syntegra’s metrics for validating the privacy of synthetic data. This partnership is another step forward in both companies’ broader goal of enabling easier, faster and safer access to healthcare data to advance research efforts.
Businessaithority.com

TestingXperts Achieves UiPath Gold Partnership Status

TestingXperts (Tx), a leading next-gen QA & software testing services provider, is delighted to announce it has achieved Gold partner status from UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. The Gold Partner recognition is granted by UiPath to partners having an Automation Center of Excellence (COE), a strong RPA business practice, a certified pool of UiPath experts and a proven track-record of delivering high-quality enterprise automation solutions.
Businessaithority.com

LoopMe Highlights 68% Growth And Innovation Milestones As Company Momentum Builds In 2021

Leading Outcomes-Based Platform Shares Growth Figures, Secures Patent, and Appoints Former Nielsen and Vevo Executive to Drive Measurement Business. LoopMe, the outcomes-based advertising platform, revealed new figures that exhibit the company’s client satisfaction and sales growth, and announced its first U.S. patent for PurchaseLoop Brand real-time optimization and industry benchmarking capabilities. In addition, LoopMe has appointed former Nielsen and Vevo executive Rob Cukierman as GM of Measurement and Product Partnerships to further drive its measurement and data business.
Businessaithority.com

Cygnet Infotech and DAS Partner to Offer an Enhanced E-Signing and Document Management Capability for Square9 Customers

Cygnet Infotech, a global Technology Products & Services company, has partnered with Document Accounting Solutions (DAS), which is a One-Stop Office Solution for the professional and commercial markets throughout Africa. To offer an enhanced e-signing and document management capability, Cygnet Infotech’s award-winning e-signing platform Cygnature together with DAS has created...
Softwareaithority.com

LENSEC Announces Integration With Open Options

LENSEC, a pioneer in video management software, has announced a partnership with Open Options to provide flexibility and greater efficiency when combining Perspective Video Management Software (PVMS) and DNA Fusion access control software. The integration between PVMS software by LENSEC and DNA Fusion access control from Open Options enables users...
Marketsaithority.com

Wave Financial Expands Investment Offerings with World’s First Traditional NFT Fund

New NFT Fund Offers Investors Exposure to Digital Art, Collectibles Market, and the Metaverse. Wave Financial LLC (Wave), the Investment Advisor for digital assets, announced the launch of its latest innovative fund offering . The Wave NFT Fund seeks to invest in NFT’s, protocols, and platforms. This includes elements of the quickly emerging metaverse with gaming, sports and generative art being the focus. The launch of the Fund comes on the heels of recent and significant growth in the NFT market: in Q1 2021, more than $2 billion traded in NFTs, which is 131 times the volume of Q1 2020. If the current trend continues, the market may grow to more than $500 billion by 2030.

