Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Historic Hampton Preston Mansion to Add State-of-the-Art Greenhouse

By South Carolina Public Radio
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new $2.5 million state-of-the-art greenhouse will soon grace the grounds of Columbia’s historic Hampton-Preston mansion. At the groundbreaking Aug. 4, Historic Columbia Executive Director Robin Waites told attendees that the greenhouse is the realization of a long-held dream. “In 2006 Historic Columbia adopted a cultural landscape master plan. It was designed to do three things: to guide the establishment of period appropriate gardens across the 14 acres of six historic sites that Historic Columbia manages, to establish connective links between these sites and essentially allow us to experience 200 years of landscape history within a very small geographic area in our city center, and it was also designed to allow us to brand this neighborhood as a garden district. So that 2006 plan allowed us to dream really big.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Historic Sites#Historic Columbia#Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Lifestylecarriagetownenews.com

Newest Listings to the NH State Register of Historic Places

CONCORD — The M/S Mount Washington is one of the five properties that the State Historical Resources Council has added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The current Mount has served New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee since 1940. In addition to its history within the tourism industry, it continues to be integral to the tradition of determining "ice out" on the lake, which is officially determined when the ship can travel to all five of its ports of call. Today’s Mount is last in a line of vessels that provided water transportation between the major communities surrounding Lake Winnipesaukee.
Ottawa, ILwalls102.com

Reddick Mansion to host “Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt of Ottawa”

OTTAWA – The Reddick Mansion Association is bringing back its “Architectural and Historical Scavenger. Hunt of Ottawa” this Sunday at 3:00 PM at the Mansion. Hosted by RMA board member Steve Novario, the scavenger hunt will begin at the Mansion where participants will receive a packet of photos and clues of architectural and historical highlights throughout Ottawa. People will have approximately one and a half hours to walk or drive around to identify as many photos as possible. Water and snacks will be provided, as well.
Woodinville, WAnwnews.com

Valdemar Estates to open new tasting room in Schoolhouse District

Valdemar Estates, a fifth-generation, family-owned winery, is opening its first western Washington location in the new Schoolhouse District development. MainStreet Property Group LLC, along with HAL Real Estate, announced the addition of the new tasting room on Monday, Aug. 9. “When we decided to expand, we knew we didn’t want...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Historic Bocage mansion on Mississippi River headed to auction after multimillion dollar restoration

A new owner is being sought for one of south Louisiana’s oldest and most iconic homes. Bocage sits on more than eight acres along the Mississippi River in Darrow, about midway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The mansion was originally built approximately in 1840 in a Greek Revival style and boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The property was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 and has served as a movie set on many occasions.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Preston D. Cole, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a panelist for “The Future of Green Jobs,” on August 24 at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

——————- Green Jobs include more than solar panel installers. If Milwaukee is to address climate change and benefit from the shift to clean energy, it will need to recruit, train, and hire workers in multiple industries connected to the green economy. This event will address some questions about what constitutes a Green Job, the earnings potential, and how one can enter this sector. Secretary Preston Cole will be joined by panelists Chris Martinez, the owner of Dairyland Energy Solutions; Michele Robinson, a journeyman electrician; and Demetrius Thompson, a journeyman plumber.
Iowa Statediscovermuscatine.com

State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum

State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum is back on the road with a brand-new exhibition. Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places” is a 300-square-foot museum exhibit on wheels, packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today.
Animalssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Black Witch Moth

The erebid moth Ascalapha odorata, commonly known as the black witch, is a large bat-shaped, dark-colored nocturnal moth, ranging from the southern United States to Argentina. It is the largest noctuoid in the continental United States. In the folklore of many Central American cultures, it is associated with death or misfortune.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

State park and historic sites in Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, MO - A state park is a field of land preserved and maintained by the government of the setting state. If you're looking for an insightful trip involving nature and historic sites, Kansas City region, has some things to offer. We have made of a state park and two historic sites you could visit in town.
Humboldt County, IAHumboldt Independent

State Historical Museum gives HCMH a shot in the arm

Humboldt County is receiving recognition, which could be part of statewide history when it comes to telling the story of the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic. Humboldt County Memorial Hospital (HCMH) recently donated several items to the Iowa State Historical Society, including a large “I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine,” banner which was part of the hospital’s and Humboldt County Public Health’s rollout of vaccination clinics earlier this year.
Museumshoodline.com

Saved historical Cliff House artifacts will get a new museum, at the Cliff House

The rich historical relics that adorned the Cliff House have changed hands a few times since the famed restaurant’s December 2020 closure. First, a gang of thieves stole a number of these items in late January, though most were recovered when a suspect was arrested the following month. The whole collection was auctioned off in mid-March, but with a community group Save the Cliff House Collection holding a fundraiser to preserve as many of those items as possible for the public’s continued enjoyment.
Lake Forest, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Lake Forest Art Pop Gallery Adds Life to Downtown

During the pandemic lockdown, gifted artists in the area around Lake Forest and Lake Bluff were busy creating beautiful works of art. Unfortunately, the shows and other events where artists could display their works had been cancelled, and the artists had no way to sell their works. As a way to help artists and bring some additional excitement to downtown Lake Forest, an idea for a volunteer gallery was born.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Quiet sale: $3,225,000 for historic Irvington mansion on six city lots

A 1916 Colonial Revival-style mansion in Portland’s Irvington Historic District quietly changed hands in late July for $3,225,000. The property, six city lots occupying the block of Northeast Knott Street between Northeast 17th and 18th avenues, was included in the Association of Realtors’ Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) for only two days before it was recorded as sold.
Osage County, OKTulsa World

Osage County Historical Society Museum presents art by May Todd Aaron

July 13th marked the birthday of the late May Todd Aaron, circa 1879 – 1967, a distinguished Osage County artist. Aaron, the daughter of a doctor who was hired to care for the Osage tribal members, moved to the Osage Indian village – Grayhorse – at the age of 11. As a young adult Aaron attended the Chicago Institute of Art before marrying a physician in 1904, moving to Pawhuska and raising two sons.
Pittsburg, CAeastcountytoday.net

State Support for Historic Theatre Renovation Project in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG – City officials got word this week that $400,000 from the state is headed to Pittsburg’s California Theatre, which has been closed and undergoing construction to add balcony seating. The money was included in the state budget passed last week, at the request of state Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Contra...
Restaurantsmynews13.com

Port helps well-known restaurant family expand to historic building

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — With help from the Port of Los Angeles, a new waterfront restaurant is about to open at a renovated San Pedro site. The Port of LA has a hand in many infrastructure and improvement projects, which means funding and maintaining more than 400 acres of waterfront property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy