Historic Hampton Preston Mansion to Add State-of-the-Art Greenhouse

A new $2.5 million state-of-the-art greenhouse will soon grace the grounds of Columbia’s historic Hampton-Preston mansion. At the groundbreaking Aug. 4, Historic Columbia Executive Director Robin Waites told attendees that the greenhouse is the realization of a long-held dream. “In 2006 Historic Columbia adopted a cultural landscape master plan. It was designed to do three things: to guide the establishment of period appropriate gardens across the 14 acres of six historic sites that Historic Columbia manages, to establish connective links between these sites and essentially allow us to experience 200 years of landscape history within a very small geographic area in our city center, and it was also designed to allow us to brand this neighborhood as a garden district. So that 2006 plan allowed us to dream really big.