This is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 119,987 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,423 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Grand Rapids-Wyoming is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ottawa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,266 infections in Ottawa County, or 11,712 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Ottawa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Grand Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 156 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ottawa County, compared to 143 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Ottawa County, MI
|11,712
|33,266
|156
|444
|2
|Kent County, MI
|11,593
|74,557
|135
|871
|3
|Barry County, MI
|10,074
|6,050
|117
|70
|4
|Montcalm County, MI
|9,673
|6,114
|182
|115
