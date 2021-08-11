Cancel
LivePerson Launches Conversational Marketplaces, Connecting Merchants and Shoppers Directly for Personalized Interactions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

New solution integrates AI-powered messaging into marketplaces, making it easy for merchants to connect 1:1 with shoppers at scale across the path to purchase. LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, announced the launch of Conversational Marketplaces, a seamless way for B2B and B2C marketplace operators to fully integrate messaging and conversational AI, delivering better results for both merchants and shoppers.

