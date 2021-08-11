LivePerson Launches Conversational Marketplaces, Connecting Merchants and Shoppers Directly for Personalized Interactions

Market research shows that 90% of modern parents use mobile as a gaming platform and 70% play mobile games daily. New market research from MobileVoice by Tapjoy a leading mobile advertising and app monetization company, shows that modern parents are far more tuned in and tech-savvy than their own parents were. Because of their familiarity with the mobile ecosystem, they readily turn to their smartphones — particularly brand apps, social media, and rewarded ads — when it’s time to make a purchase. This represents a major opportunity for advertisers who want to connect with the valuable parent demographic, according to Tapjoy’s report, Modern Mobile Gamer™ 2021: Parents Edition.