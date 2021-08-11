Cancel
Business

Graph Blockchain to Acquire Optimum Coin Analyser Inc

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Graph Blockchain Inc, is pleased to announce that the Company,, has entered into a binding letter of intent in connection with the proposed acquisition of Optimum Coin Analyser Inc. , a AI based Crypto Coin Analytics tool company. Graph will acquire 100% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Target, an arm’s length privately held company, established pursuant to the Business Corporations Act in British Columbia.

