Graph Blockchain to Acquire Optimum Coin Analyser Inc
Graph Blockchain Inc, is pleased to announce that the Company,, has entered into a binding letter of intent in connection with the proposed acquisition of Optimum Coin Analyser Inc. , a AI based Crypto Coin Analytics tool company. Graph will acquire 100% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Target, an arm’s length privately held company, established pursuant to the Business Corporations Act in British Columbia.aithority.com
