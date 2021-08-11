Sullivan County Health Department investigating possible COVID-19 exposure at funeral in Browning
The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting a COVID-19 contact investigation involving a funeral service at the Browning First Baptist Church on August 6. Anyone who attended the funeral service is asked to monitor for symptoms related to possible COVID-19 exposure. Anyone who attended the event and feels they have been exposed should call the health department at 660-265-4141 to discuss risk assessment and protocol for extended measures.www.kttn.com
