Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Browning, MO

Sullivan County Health Department investigating possible COVID-19 exposure at funeral in Browning

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sullivan County Health Department is conducting a COVID-19 contact investigation involving a funeral service at the Browning First Baptist Church on August 6. Anyone who attended the funeral service is asked to monitor for symptoms related to possible COVID-19 exposure. Anyone who attended the event and feels they have been exposed should call the health department at 660-265-4141 to discuss risk assessment and protocol for extended measures.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sullivan County, MO
Health
Sullivan County, MO
Government
City
Browning, MO
County
Sullivan County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Sullivan County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Funeral Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 2

Community Policy