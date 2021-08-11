The Playhouse

This week on Sierrawave presents we, dabble back into the funny fairytale category with Playhouse 395’s performance of “A Knights Tale” by Monroe Oxley. A Knight’s Tale tells the hilarious story of a quest to save a damsel in distress. The only problem is, the characters continually disrupt the narrator’s attempt to tell the story! Lady Yungwirth is trapped in a tower far away and awaits a knight to save her but soon realizes she really doesn’t need saving. The cast includes an evil sorceress, a beautiful princess, her maid, two goodly knights and a cute fluffy bunny. How will our narrator keep the story on track? It may take a bit of sorcery.
