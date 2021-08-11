Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Playhouse

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago

There are names in the Old Testament that fit nicely under the category: Humdingers! Jehoshaphat is one of them, but he’s one of my favorite characters, and his name has nothing to do with it. It’s his wisdom as a leader. My dad would call it plain, common sense. This...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

YOUR OPINION: What statement are we making with giant crosses?

As a citizen of the state of Mississippi and of the United States, I am highly concerned with the increasing amounts of large crosses that are being planted throughout the state as well as the country. After speaking to someone regarding the development of the 120-foot-tall cross alongside Highway 45 in Monroe County, I learned that the budget is about $250,000.
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Daniel records the history of God’s people while in exile in Babylon. Daniel was taken captive in Jerusalem when he was very young and carried to Babylon, where he ministered in the Royal Court. Daniel was a prophet of God, and he rose to political power as well.
Religionmovieguide.org

Ruth Hussey Declares: ‘My Soul Doth Magnify the Lord!’

Ruth Hussey Declares: ‘My Soul Doth Magnify the Lord!’. Note: This story is part of our Faith in Hollywood series. For similar stories, click here. Actress Ruth Hussey, best known for her Academy Award-nominated role as Elizabeth Imbrie in THE PHILADELPHIA STORY, believed in the power of prayer. In 1953,...
Toccopola, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Toccopola Homemakers July meeting report

The Toccopola Homemakers met on Monday, July 26, at the Toccopola Community Center at 2:00. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Margaret Ratliff. She used Micah 6:8, which is one of her favorite verses, and used some wise sayings which we need to put into action. She also gave each one a list of how to be Rich without Money. She led in prayer.
Wellsburg, WVIntelligencer

Brooke Hills Playhouse to Present ‘Musical Comedy Murders of 1940’

WELLSBURG — Brooke Hills Playhouse announces its final show of its celebratory 50th season, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” by John Bishop, which will be presented Aug. 20-22 and Aug. 27-29. Bishop’s plot reveals that the creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop (in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher”) assemble for a backer’s audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy “angel.” The house is replete with sliding panels, secret passageways, and a German maid who is apparently four different people — all of which figure diabolically in the comic mayhem which follows when the infamous “Slasher” makes his reappearance and strikes again and again.
Santa Maria, CAcitywatchla.com

Joy In The Midst Of Sorrow In Santa Maria Orphanage

I immediately called the number on the note and the person who answered told me excitedly that Father Clifford Antonio Norman, the founder of Santa Maria Orphanage in Colon, Mexico, urgently needed help for his 300 children. I hung up and made plane reservations to go and meet the priest the following day.
Theater & DanceConnecticut Post

Ivoryton Playhouse staging 'Having Our Say' through Sept. 15

Imagine the changes you might experience if you lived a hundred years, especially if you start life as the daughter of a slave. That is the amazing historical reality for two remarkable sisters, who are now maiden ladies of 103 and 101, Sadie and Bessie Delany. Until Sept. 15, they...
Entertainmentsierrawave.net

Playhouse 395 performs, A Knights Tale for Sierra Wave Presents!

This week on Sierrawave presents we, dabble back into the funny fairytale category with Playhouse 395’s performance of “A Knights Tale” by Monroe Oxley. A Knight’s Tale tells the hilarious story of a quest to save a damsel in distress. The only problem is, the characters continually disrupt the narrator’s attempt to tell the story! Lady Yungwirth is trapped in a tower far away and awaits a knight to save her but soon realizes she really doesn’t need saving. The cast includes an evil sorceress, a beautiful princess, her maid, two goodly knights and a cute fluffy bunny. How will our narrator keep the story on track? It may take a bit of sorcery.
Alton, ILTelegraph

Lucy Haskell's legacy lives on in playhouse

I missed Lucy Haskell’s birthday celebration. She would have turned 141. The party outside her adorable little playhouse, which is located in Haskell Park on Henry Street in Alton, was held on July 29. “Lucy’s party has been cancelled the last two years so we are determined to celebrate her...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
RelationshipsEssence

Marlon Wayans On 'RESPECT' And Why He Never Married: 'I Knew My Mom Needed Me'

The actor who stars as Ted White in the Aretha Franklin biopic told his mom on her deathbed, "I've never been married because I always wanted you to be my number one girl." Marlon Wayans is a self-professed romantic. It’s for that reason the veteran actor didn’t want to portray a villain when he landed the role of Ted White in the Aretha Franklin biopic RESPECT.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

What Is A Rainbow Baby?

Rainbow babies hold a special place in their families’ hearts. But before you go on thinking all babies are like little magical unicorns and should be called “rainbow babies” — it sounds so adorable, you might be tempted to do so — it is actually a specific phrase that reveals a particular hardship the family went through before their baby arrived. So what is a rainbow baby? You might want to sit down for this one.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

“I Asked My Dad to Choose between His New Family and Me”– Discussion of the Day

Several youngsters have exposed their side of the story, giving us a glimpse that not all blended families have that classic “happily ever after” scenario. Around 1,300 new blended families are formed in the U.S. daily, and about 75% claim they’re not getting enough resources to navigate their blended family situation. Forming a stepfamily isn’t a decision to be taken lightly because experts claim it takes an average family up to seven years to blend thoroughly.
Twisp, WAWenatchee World

Playhouse looking for submissions for performance about pandemic

The Merc Playhouse in Twisp is currently looking for submissions for its first, in-person performance since the start of the pandemic last spring. The show, “CoronAnthology: The year we held our breath,” will be a collection of stories of what 2020 meant to different cast members. Missi Smith, executive director of The Merc, said they had a similar performance in 2014 after an especially destructive wildfire season.
Sierra Madre, CAspectrumnews1.com

Sierra Madre Playhouse returns to stage with musical under the stars

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. — It's truly a dog's life for actor Alexander Mashikian. "Welcome to my doghouse!" he beamed as he ducked into Snoopy's iconic red residence. Not only is this Mashikian's first time back on stage since the beginning of the pandemic, but it's also his first full musical in about five years. His little costume tail is definitely wagging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy