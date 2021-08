Austin’s oldest film festival, aGLIFF (All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival), announces the program selections for PRISM 34 that will be held from August 26 to September 6, 2021, in both in-person as well as an online form. The 34th annual film festival has over ninety movies, including documentaries, features, and shorts. Additionally, it will also host exclusive festival events and screenings, online film streams, entry to in-person and online artist conventions, questions and answers, and other festive activities.