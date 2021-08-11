SmartStream launches continuous streaming of reconciliations solution based on AI
SmartStream Technologies, a financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, has launched SmartStream Air Version 4. The solution provides the continuous streaming of reconciliations using AI cloud-native technology. The new version will manage large volumes of data in a variety of non-standard formats and structures, it will check for accuracy and completeness on a continuous basis, without the need to reload unmatched items, according to the official press release.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0