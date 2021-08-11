Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

SmartStream launches continuous streaming of reconciliations solution based on AI

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartStream Technologies, a financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, has launched SmartStream Air Version 4. The solution provides the continuous streaming of reconciliations using AI cloud-native technology. The new version will manage large volumes of data in a variety of non-standard formats and structures, it will check for accuracy and completeness on a continuous basis, without the need to reload unmatched items, according to the official press release.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Data#Smartstream Technologies#Tlm#Smartstream Air Version 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Healthaithority.com

Jvion Launches Clinical AI On The Innovaccer Health Cloud

Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), announced that its AI-powered prescriptive insights, powered by the Jvion CORE, is now available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Now more than 37,000 providers and digital health innovators who are accelerating their transformation on the Innovaccer Health Cloud can quickly and easily...
TechnologyDOT med

PaxeraHealth launches AI-based imaging platform, PaxeraUltima 8th Generation

PaxeraHealth will launch our newest product – PaxexaUltima 8th Generation – an AI-based imaging platform at HIMSS 2021. PaxeraUltima 8th Generation provides cutting-edge AI algorithms to analyze large data sets, prioritize studies, and provide support for clinical analysis, with collaborative training allowing users to directly contribute their diagnostic knowledge to the AI model’s database to inform future analysis. Ultima 8thGen has native AI algorithms detecting 20 abnormalities, and the latest machine learning technology designed to learn and improve with every user interaction.
TechnologyDOT med

GE launches AI-based Edison True PACS system

GE Healthcare has launched its Edison True PACS, a cloud-based system designed to help radiologists better manage higher workloads more securely and with AI applications seamlessly integrated. "Workflows are getting a lot of attention and focus by imaging organizations, as they represent an area for additional optimization," Girish Muralidharan, senior...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Abrdn acquires AI solutions business Exo Investing

Abrdn has completed a deal to acquire AI-driven wealth management solution business Exo Investing for an undisclosed fee, with the firm hoping to build an "industry leading" technology offering. The deal, which is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021, will see abrdn launch "24/7 digital wealth management"...
Technologyaithority.com

Vertex Launches Advanced Cloud-Based Solution for VAT Compliance

Vertex, Inc., a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced the availability of the Vertex Cloud VAT Compliance solution with advanced features that support the changing tax environment across Europe and other countries that require the digitalization of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax (GST). The solution centralizes and streamlines compliance as companies enter new territories and indirect tax filings become more complex.
ElectronicsPosted by
HIT Consultant

GE Healthcare Unveils AI-Enabled, Cloud Imaging Solution

– GE Healthcare unveils its next-generation, cloud-based Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) designed to address the acute shortage of radiologists and growing demand for imaging scans has put radiology departments under increased strain. Edison True PACS is a transformative system, offering AI-enabled decision support to help radiologists adapt to higher workloads and increased exam complexity, and improve diagnostic accuracy.
SoftwarePosted by
Coinspeaker

Blockchain-based Ojamu Is Reshaping Marketing Strategy Using AI

Singapore-based SaaS platform Ojamu combines blockchain with artificial intelligence (AI) to take the guesswork out of brand marketing. According to the latest “Audience of One” report released by the visual experience platform Movable Ink, a staggering 65% of consumers are overwhelmed by the marketing communications they receive from brands. The same report found that one-fourth of consumers unsubscribe from emails when the brand gets personalization wrong.
Softwareaithority.com

Alcatraz AI Partners with RFI to offer the Alcatraz Rock Facial Authentication Solution to its Growing Customer Base

Alcatraz AI, a developer of frictionless access control technology, and RFI Communications and Security, a security system integrator, announced a partnership to bring frictionless identity verification to a wider market. This new strategic partnership will pair RFI’s wide customer base with Alcatraz’s modern artificial intelligence products. Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Eden AI launches platform to unify ML APIs

Large cloud vendors like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and IBM offer APIs enterprises can use to take advantage of powerful AI models. But comparing these models — both in terms of performance and cost — can be challenging without thorough planning. Moreover, the siloed nature of the APIs makes it difficult to unify services from different vendors into a single app or workflow without custom engineering work, which can be costly.
Businessaithority.com

Launch Of Aicadium, A Global Centre Of Excellence In AI Technologies And Solutions Founded By Temasek

Aicadium will empower companies across the globe to achieve better business outcomes by delivering and scaling AI-as-a-Service. Aicadium, a global AI Centre of Excellence, was launched to empower companies to achieve better business outcomes through the adoption and delivery of AI technologies and solutions. Founded by Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, Aicadium will leverage a common machine learning platform to deliver AI-as-a-Service from discovery to deployment. Based in Singapore and San Diego, CA, Aicadium’s management, data scientists, software and solutions engineers are being assembled with the guidance of Michael Zeller, Head of AI Strategy & Solutions at Temasek.
Softwareinforisktoday.com

Assessing AI Security Solutions: Questions to Ask

Nat Smith, senior director security analyst at Gartner, describes what factors potential buyers should consider when vendors pitch artificial intelligence-enabled security solutions. Smith recommends security leaders ask vendors questions to help navigate through the AI hype, such as, "How frequently are the models updated? What data is used to build...
Technologythepaypers.com

Bottomline launches watchlist screening solution

US-based Bottomline has announced the availability of Bottomline Watchlist Screening (WLS) delivered by lightweight API implementation through Bottomline’s SaaS technology. The company’s first North American financial institution and the first multinational corporate customers are implementing Watchlist Screening. WLS is available to financial institutions and corporates globally, who can implement it...
Softwarenojitter.com

Genesys, NICE Continue AI Push for Improved CX

The AI revolution in the contact center has been well underway for some time, and as apparent by a pair of announcements this week from Genesys and separately NICE, it’s not slowing down any time soon. And for contact centers, AI is no longer a nice-to-have — but a must...
Softwareaibusiness.com

HCL launches DRYiCE AEX: A suite of AI-based workplace tools to improve productivity

IT services and consulting provider HCL Technologies has launched DRYiCE AEX, a collection of workplace tools designed to increase employee productivity through automation. AEX, or AI-Driven and Automation-Powered Employee Experience, includes a cognitive virtual assistant, end-point remediation, proactive monitoring, and an enterprise digital marketplace. The Indian firm said AEX “transforms...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Specialty tool retailer crafts AI-based pricing strategy

Northern Tool + Equipment is assembling a pricing approach based on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The Minnesota-based specialty retailer of tools and equipment is deploying the intelligent pricing platform from Revionics, an Aptos company. Specifically, Northern Tool + Equipment will deploy Revionics’ AI-powered solutions for pricing optimization, promotions, markdowns, and competitive intelligence.
Worldthepaypers.com

Bukalapak, Vesta partner for secure transactions in Indonesia

End-to-end transaction guarantee platform for online purchases Vesta and Indonesia-based tech company Bukalapak have partnered. Bukalapak will leverage Vesta’s fraud solution to maximise approvals of legitimate credit card transactions, and thwart would-be fraudsters, delivering security to Bukalapak and its customers. Vesta’s real-time decisioning platform provides the analytics and authentication technology required to increase approvals of legitimate sales while rejecting bad transactions.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

FinScore, SB Finance to expand credit access to Filipinos

Consumer lending company SB Finance has partnered with FinScore to enhance its credit scoring efforts using alternative data. Using FinScore’s Telco Credit Scoring Solution, SB Finance will be able to predict the creditworthiness of borrowers and assess their capability to avail of the company’s various loan offerings. In 2020, Security Bank Corporation and Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) in Thailand entered a strategic partnership to form SB Finance which provides multi-purpose loans to clients.
Economythepaypers.com

Viasat introduces new payment options through OXXO stores in Mexico

Communications company Viasat has rolled out simplified payment options for consumers in Mexico through supermarket chain OXXO's 21,000 convenience stores across Mexico. According to company representatives, by offering a cash payment option, Viasat aims to help create digital and social inclusion for consumers and businesses, even in the hardest-to-reach locations. As a result, people that were previously excluded from participating in the digital economy are now able to access the company’s internet service by paying cash at any of OXXO's 21,000 participating convenient stores.
Economythepaypers.com

Lucinity and Currencycloud partner to boost AML portfolio

UK-based embedded finance platform Currencycloud has contracted AML software provider Lucinity to provide its Actor Intelligence solution. Actor Intelligence allows compliance professionals to monitor customer behaviour and better understand various risk parameters for all customers. Further to that, continuous risk scoring is said to substantially increase productivity and coverage in fighting financial crime. Lucinity builds its technology around the vision of Human AI, using the human and artificial intelligence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy