This is the County in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpmjS00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Syracuse metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 52,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,971 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Syracuse has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Syracuse metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Onondaga County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 39,797 infections in Onondaga County, or 8,572 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Onondaga County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Syracuse area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 146 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Onondaga County, compared to 132 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Syracuse metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Onondaga County, NY 8,572 39,797 146 680
2 Oswego County, NY 6,516 7,761 78 93
3 Madison County, NY 6,490 4,631 125 89

