New Widex My Guide Feature Broadens Hearing Aid Adoption by Providing Assistance to Wearers On-The-Go

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearing Care Professionals Gain a Powerful New Tool to Assist Patients’ Transition to Life With Hearing Aids. Building on its mission to create a natural, seamless hearing experience, Widex USA Inc. announced My Guide – a new feature in the WIDEX MOMENT mobile app that empowers hearing aid users to maximize the comfort, performance and utility of their hearing aid devices after the initial fitting.

#Hearing Aid#Aids#Mobile#Smartphone App#Widex Usa Inc#My Guide#Troubleshooting#Cic#Compass
