New Widex My Guide Feature Broadens Hearing Aid Adoption by Providing Assistance to Wearers On-The-Go
Hearing Care Professionals Gain a Powerful New Tool to Assist Patients’ Transition to Life With Hearing Aids. Building on its mission to create a natural, seamless hearing experience, Widex USA Inc. announced My Guide – a new feature in the WIDEX MOMENT mobile app that empowers hearing aid users to maximize the comfort, performance and utility of their hearing aid devices after the initial fitting.aithority.com
