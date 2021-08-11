Cancel
Seattle, WA

This is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpfYN00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 225,269 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 5,913 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pierce County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 61,284 infections in Pierce County, or 7,127 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Pierce County than they are across all of the Seattle area, however. There have been a total of 78 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pierce County, in line with 78 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pierce County, WA 7,127 61,284 78 671
2 Snohomish County, WA 5,597 44,025 79 625
3 King County, WA 5,545 119,960 78 1,683

