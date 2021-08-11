This is the County in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 53,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,572 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Spokane-Spokane Valley has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Spokane County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 49,736 infections in Spokane County, or 9,990 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Spokane County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Spokane area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 140 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Spokane County, compared to 133 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

