This is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 296,103 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,389 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Denver-Aurora-Lakewood , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Adams County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 62,915 infections in Adams County, or 12,656 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Adams County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Denver area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 147 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Adams County, compared to 124 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

