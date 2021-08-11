This is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 296,103 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,389 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Denver-Aurora-Lakewood , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Adams County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 62,915 infections in Adams County, or 12,656 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Adams County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Denver area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 147 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Adams County, compared to 124 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Adams County, CO
|12,656
|62,915
|147
|730
|2
|Denver County, CO
|11,081
|76,835
|123
|852
|3
|Arapahoe County, CO
|10,213
|65,021
|122
|777
|4
|Douglas County, CO
|9,652
|31,719
|77
|252
|5
|Jefferson County, CO
|8,886
|50,690
|143
|816
|6
|Broomfield County, CO
|7,936
|5,247
|116
|77
|7
|Elbert County, CO
|7,817
|1,967
|60
|15
|8
|Clear Creek County, CO
|5,480
|514
|32
|3
|9
|Park County, CO
|5,175
|900
|29
|5
|10
|Gilpin County, CO
|4,980
|295
|51
|3
