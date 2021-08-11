Cancel
This is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpcuC00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 296,103 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,389 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Denver-Aurora-Lakewood , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Adams County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 62,915 infections in Adams County, or 12,656 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Adams County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Denver area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 147 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Adams County, compared to 124 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Adams County, CO 12,656 62,915 147 730
2 Denver County, CO 11,081 76,835 123 852
3 Arapahoe County, CO 10,213 65,021 122 777
4 Douglas County, CO 9,652 31,719 77 252
5 Jefferson County, CO 8,886 50,690 143 816
6 Broomfield County, CO 7,936 5,247 116 77
7 Elbert County, CO 7,817 1,967 60 15
8 Clear Creek County, CO 5,480 514 32 3
9 Park County, CO 5,175 900 29 5
10 Gilpin County, CO 4,980 295 51 3

