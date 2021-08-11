This is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 200,651 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,732 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,339 infections in Washington County, or 12,888 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Milwaukee area, however. There have been a total of 152 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, in line with 153 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).