New Castle County, DE

This is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpa8k00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 599,840 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,883 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, New Castle County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 66,275 infections in New Castle County, or 11,939 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in New Castle County than they are across all of the Philadelphia area, however. There have been a total of 163 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in New Castle County, compared to 218 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 New Castle County, DE 11,939 66,275 163 906
2 Camden County, NJ 11,267 57,167 265 1,347
3 Gloucester County, NJ 10,802 31,418 223 650
4 Burlington County, NJ 10,208 45,567 199 887
5 Philadelphia County, PA 10,025 157,951 240 3,789
6 Salem County, NJ 9,893 6,266 300 190
7 Bucks County, PA 9,885 61,917 213 1,336
8 Delaware County, PA 9,457 53,292 252 1,421
9 Montgomery County, PA 8,752 71,880 212 1,742
10 Chester County, PA 8,033 41,541 160 827
11 Cecil County, MD 6,405 6,566 155 159

