This is the County in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpZCt00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 51,479 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,065 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Harrisburg-Carlisle has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dauphin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 26,564 infections in Dauphin County, or 9,677 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dauphin County than they are across all of the Harrisburg area, however. There have been a total of 206 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dauphin County, in line with 211 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dauphin County, PA 9,677 26,564 206 566
2 Cumberland County, PA 8,496 21,021 215 531
3 Perry County, PA 8,479 3,894 220 101

