Sacramento County, CA

This is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpXRR00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 171,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,470 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sacramento County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 118,507 infections in Sacramento County, or 7,848 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sacramento County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Sacramento area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 119 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sacramento County, compared to 106 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sacramento County, CA 7,848 118,507 119 1,795
2 Yolo County, CA 7,074 15,208 100 216
3 Placer County, CA 6,842 26,004 81 307
4 El Dorado County, CA 6,145 11,470 65 121

