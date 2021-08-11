Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

This is the County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpWYi00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 55,146 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,192 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Corpus Christi is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Nueces County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 48,784 infections in Nueces County, or 13,533 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Nueces County than they are across all of the Corpus Christi area, however. There have been a total of 242 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Nueces County, in line with 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Nueces County, TX 13,533 48,784 242 873
2 San Patricio County, TX 7,247 4,859 230 154
3 Aransas County, TX 6,070 1,503 182 45

