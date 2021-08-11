Cancel
This is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpVfz00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 149,037 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,993 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 87,039 infections in Jefferson County, or 13,190 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Jefferson County than they are across all of the Birmingham area, however. There have been a total of 241 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, in line with 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, AL 13,190 87,039 241 1,591
2 Shelby County, AL 13,164 27,810 124 261
3 Bibb County, AL 13,140 2,960 293 66
4 Blount County, AL 13,005 7,497 243 140
5 St. Clair County, AL 12,570 10,974 289 252
6 Walker County, AL 12,259 7,906 448 289
7 Chilton County, AL 11,043 4,851 266 117

