This is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 149,037 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,993 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 87,039 infections in Jefferson County, or 13,190 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Jefferson County than they are across all of the Birmingham area, however. There have been a total of 241 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, in line with 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

