This is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 149,037 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,993 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 87,039 infections in Jefferson County, or 13,190 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Jefferson County than they are across all of the Birmingham area, however. There have been a total of 241 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, in line with 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Jefferson County, AL
|13,190
|87,039
|241
|1,591
|2
|Shelby County, AL
|13,164
|27,810
|124
|261
|3
|Bibb County, AL
|13,140
|2,960
|293
|66
|4
|Blount County, AL
|13,005
|7,497
|243
|140
|5
|St. Clair County, AL
|12,570
|10,974
|289
|252
|6
|Walker County, AL
|12,259
|7,906
|448
|289
|7
|Chilton County, AL
|11,043
|4,851
|266
|117
