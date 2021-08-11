This is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 93,806 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,239 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Northampton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,657 infections in Northampton County, or 12,147 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Northampton County than they are across all of the Allentown area, however. There have been a total of 239 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Northampton County, in line with 241 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.
These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Northampton County, PA
|12,147
|36,657
|239
|720
|2
|Lehigh County, PA
|11,165
|40,485
|240
|871
|3
|Carbon County, PA
|10,148
|6,488
|275
|176
|4
|Warren County, NJ
|9,574
|10,176
|228
|242
Comments / 0