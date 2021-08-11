Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bODpUnG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpUnG00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 93,806 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,239 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Northampton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,657 infections in Northampton County, or 12,147 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Northampton County than they are across all of the Allentown area, however. There have been a total of 239 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Northampton County, in line with 241 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Northampton County, PA 12,147 36,657 239 720
2 Lehigh County, PA 11,165 40,485 240 871
3 Carbon County, PA 10,148 6,488 275 176
4 Warren County, NJ 9,574 10,176 228 242

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allentown#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Bethlehem Easton#Pa Nj Metro Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Lancaster, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

City of Lancaster Updates Mask Policy

LANCASTER, PA — The City of Lancaster recently updated its mask policy in accordance with recent CDC guidance in response to Lancaster County’s rising community transmission rates. “The best way to keep yourself, your family, and your coworkers safe and avoid the serious medical conditions (including death) that can be...
Westmoreland County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 90 Percent Of People Hospitalized With COVID-19 In Westmoreland County Are Unvaccinated

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 patients is beginning to increase in Westmoreland County. According to the CDC, the county joins Allegheny and a host of surrounding counties that moved from “substantial” to “high” COVID-19 transmission. The positivity rate for the county is roughly 6.7 percent, which means new infections are jumping into the double digits on a daily basis. Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said nearly 90 percent of those hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 have not received any vaccinations. More than 160,000 people in the county are fully vaccinated and 15,743 are partially vaccinated,...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Health Department: The Hard-Won Progress in Defeating COVID-19 Is Slipping Away

Bucks County COVID-19 Cases.Image via Bucks County Health Department. Much to the chagrin of the Bucks County Health Department, efforts to defeat COVID-19 are losing ground. According to county data, the seven-day average from August 1-7 reached 80 new cases per day. This rate represents the highest caseload since mid-May and more than double the cases from late July.
wtae.com

COVID-19 transmission levels in Pennsylvania by county

PITTSBURGH — Residents in many Pennsylvania counties are being urged to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status, due to transmission levels of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of COVID-19.
Cape May County, NJ987thecoast.com

20 NEW DEATHS FROM COVID-19 IN NEW JERSEY, HIGHEST NUMBER IN MONTHS

New Jersey officials have announced 20 new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours. That’s the highest single-day death total since before Memorial Day. 1,359 new cases of the virus have been reported. Cape May County reports 479 cases of the virus, including 57 in Wildwood where a large country music festival is being held this week.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

What to do if you lose your vaccination card in Pennsylvania

It’s important to hold on to COVID-19 vaccination information as more events and venues require proof, and for future screenings and regulations. But if the vaccination card has been lost, there are ways to retrieve the information. Pharmacies can retrieve vaccination records, as long as patients know which location they...
California StatePosted by
The Press

This is the Best County to Live in California

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2,027 New Cases, 27 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,027 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,253,992 cases and 27,993 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 1,196 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 316 are in ICUs. The state says 11,909,398 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,830,892 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...
York, NEGrand Island Independent

Population increased for City of York, number now over 8,000

YORK – For the first time in 20 years, the City of York’s population is over 8,000 people. The figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau show York’s population in 2020 was determined to be 8,066. That compares to 7,776 in 2010; 8,081 in 2000; 7,940 in 1990 and 7,723 in 1980.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Recommends Masks Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination Status, Requires Them In County Buildings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County says state data shows substantial community transmission in the county for more than two weeks. Officials are now mandating masks in county-run buildings. Starting Monday, masks are required for staff and visitors in buildings like the courthouse. Montgomery County health officials are also recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face mask when inside at businesses. Health officials say this is a recommendation and not a requirement. “We are recommending to all business owners and others who have public indoor spaces that everyone wear masks,” Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Val Arkoosh...
Montgomery County, PANBC Philadelphia

Montgomery Adopts New Mask Guidelines as COVID Cases Rise

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, updated its mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines on Monday as county officials get tougher on COVID-19 with rising case counts. Masking in all public spaces is now recommended, county leaders announced at a 10 a.m. press conference. Nearby, Bucks County officials last week implemented new mask-wearing rules...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘So Screw You’: Tensions Rise At Hatboro-Horsham School Board Meeting Over Mask Requirement

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Tense moments at a Montgomery County school board meeting Monday, which pitted parents against parents over the issue of masks in school. The Hatboro-Horsham School Board meeting felt charged from the start and it was quickly clear that the debate over wearing a mask or not isn’t going away anytime soon. “So screw you and get it together, lady,” one parent said during the meeting. Emotions overflowed Monday night at the Hatboro-Horsham School Board meeting to discuss the current universal indoor mask policy for all students, staff, and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. “I want choice, that’s all I...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Urges Residents To Wear Masks Indoors Amidst COVID-19 Cases Rising

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Montgomery County is recommending everyone wear masks inside all public places starting Monday. The move to mask up comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise county-wide. “It’s definitely a personal decision,” Kelly Cofrancisco, Director of Communications, Montgomery County, said. “These are just recommendations.” Beginning Monday, Montgomery County is urging everyone to wear a mask inside all public buildings, even if they’re vaccinated. “I’m fully vaccinated,” Heather Baumgardner said. “It’s more to protect someone else.” The move to mask up comes as the county recorded two consecutive weeks of substantial COVID-19 transmission. “This is definitely attributable to the delta variable that we are...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State crosses into ‘high’ community transmission level with 2,317 additional cases; 1,042 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,317 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day number in more than three months. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,848, up 34% from a week ago, and up more than sevenfold over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.25 million infections statewide. The state has crossed the threshold into ...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For State Employees In Health Care Facilities

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is requiring employees at state-run health care and high-risk congregate care facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new initiative Tuesday. It affects about 25,000 employees working in facilities like state hospitals, veterans homes and state correction institutions. Employees will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 7, or else they’ll have to get tested for COVID-19 weekly. All new external hires will be required to get vaccinated before they can start working. Wolf also announced an incentive for state employees under his jurisdiction. Starting in October, those employees will be able to get a paid day off. The Department of Health says 63.8% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated. “Pennsylvania has had a lot of success in our vaccination efforts, but 63% is not the goal,” said Wolf. “Sixty-three percent still leaves far too many eligible Pennsylvanians unvaccinated, which puts their communities at risk. Vaccines are free, available, and effective. I encourage every eligible Pennsylvanian who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to sign up today.” Nearly 28,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy