This is the County in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 49,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,121 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Youngstown-Warren-Boardman has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Mahoning County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,944 infections in Mahoning County, or 9,930 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Mahoning County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Youngstown area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 266 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Mahoning County, compared to 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

