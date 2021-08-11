This is the County in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 109,866 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,085 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hartford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 86,759 infections in Hartford County, or 9,697 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hartford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hartford area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 273 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hartford County, compared to 248 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

